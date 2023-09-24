Guadalajara Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Maria Sakkari and runner-up Caroline Dolehide earn?

The 2023 Guadalajara Open came to an end with second seed Maria Sakkari winning her maiden WTA 1000 title by beating Caroline Dolehide 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

The Greek, who endured a difficult 2023 season entering the tournament, did not drop a single set as she clinched only her second WTA singles title. Before beating Dolehide, Sakkari triumphed over Storm Hunter, Camila Giorgi, Emiliana Arango, and Caroline Garcia. She will thus climb three spots to sixth in the WTA rankings.

Maria Sakkari's triumph in Guadalajara will see her win a prize money of $454,500 along with 900 ranking points. Caroline Dolehide enjoyed her best run at a singles tournament so far in her young career, and she will pocket $267,690 while attaining 585 ranking points.

Caroline Garcia and Sofia Kenin were the two losing semifinalists and they will each be paid $138,000 while the four players who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will receive $63,350 each.

The players who were eliminated in the third round of the Guadalajara Open will each pocket $31,650 while the ones who were ousted in the second round will earn $17,930 each. The women who exited the WTA 1000 event in the first round will be paid $12,848 each.

Players who could not make it to the main draw of the Guadalajara Open will also be paid, with those reaching the second qualifying round earning $7,650 each. The individuals who lost in the first qualifying round will earn $4,000 each.

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens won the women's doubles tournament at the Guadalajara Open

Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome

Top seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter won the women's doubles event at the Guadalajara Open 2023 by beating US Open champions and third seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routcliffe 3-6, 6-2 [10-4] in the final.

This was a second successive title in Guadalajara for Hunter, who won last year with Luisa Stefani as her partner. The Aussie and Mertens dropped just one set en route to the trophy and will be paid $133,840 for their performance. Runners-up Dabrowski and Routcliffe will earn $75,286.

The pairs who were beaten in the semifinals will each pocket $40,432, with those eliminated in the quarterfinals receiving $20,914. Teams who were ousted in the second round will each receive $11,850 while those who were beaten in the first round will be paid $7,900 each.