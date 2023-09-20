Guadalajara Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Guadalajara Open will see the women's singles third round take place along with four Round of 16 fixtures in the women's doubles event.

Top seed Ons Jabeur made easy work of Alycia Parks in her opening match in Guadalajara, winning 6-2, 6-2. The Tunisian will next face Martina Trevisan for a place in the quarterfinals. The winner of this match will face either eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or Caroline Dolehide.

Dolehide is one of five Americans who have reached the Round of 16 in Guadalajara. Sofia Kenin looks in good touch as she is yet to drop a set in the WTA 1000 event. The 2020 Australian Open champion will face a tough task in the third round against sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Former World No. 1 and tenth seed Victoria Azarenka will take on seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the quarterfinals while third seed Caroline Garcia will face Hailey Baptiste. Second seed Maria Sakkari will face Camila Giorgi in the third round while Taylor Townsend will square off against Colombia's Emiliana Arango.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Guadalajara Open.

Schedule for Day 4 of Guadalajara Open 2023

Estadio Akron de Tenis

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Caroline Garcia vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Sofia Kenin vs (6) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (2) Maria Sakkari vs Camila Giorgi

Followed by: (10) Victoria Azarenka vs (7) Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan

Grandstand Caliente

Starting at 11 am local time: Jasmine Paolini / Mayar Sherif vs Tereza Mihalikova / Xu Yifan

Followed by: (8) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: Taylor Townsend vs Emiliana Arango

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro

Where to Watch Guadalajara Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on Tennis Channel

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action from Day 4 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans in Australia can watch the Day 4 matches live on beIN Sports.

Guadalajara Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on the Estadio Akron de Tenis and Grandstand Caliente will start at 11 am local time while action on Court 1 will commence at 1:30 pm local time.