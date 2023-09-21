Guadalajara Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 5

Day 5 of the Guadalajara Open will see the quarterfinals of the women's singles and doubles events take place at the Panamerican Tennis Centre.

Action on the Estadio Akron de Tenis will start with Leylah Fernandez and Sofia Kenin locking horns. Both players are looking for a resurgence and one of them will be in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament.

This fixture will be followed by third seed Caroline Garcia facing tenth seed Victoria Azarenka. Garcia will be glad to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament after enduring a pretty disappointing 2023 season so far.

Another player who has endured a tough time this year is last year's runner-up and second seed Maria Sakkari. However, the Greek is into the quarterfinals in Guadalajara and will take on Emiliana Arango. The winner of this match will face either Caroline Dolehide or one out of Ons Jabeur or Martina Trevisan in the semifinals.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Guadalajara Open.

Schedule for Day 5 of Guadalajara Open 2023

Estadio Akron de Tenis

Starting at 1 pm local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (3) Caroline Garcia vs (10) Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (1) Ons Jabeur / Martina Trevisan vs Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: (2) Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango

Grandstand Caliente

Starting at 1 pm local time: (3) Erin Routcliffe / Gabriela Dabrowski vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Ingrid Neel

Followed by: (1) Elise Mertens / Storm Hunter vs Alexa Guarachi / Monica Niculescu

Followed by: (2) Taylor Townsend / Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini / Kayar Sherif

Followed by: (8) Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi vs Caroline Dolehide / Asia Muhammad

Where to Watch Guadalajara Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada can watch Day 5 of the WTA 1000 event on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on Tennis Channel

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action from Day 5 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch Day 5 of the Guadalajara Open.

Australia: Fans in Australia can watch the Day 5 matches live on beIN Sports.

Guadalajara Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on the Estadio Akron de Tenis and Grandstand Caliente will start at 1 pm local time.