Guadalajara Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 7

Day 7 is the final day of the Guadalajara Open and we will see the two finals take place at the Estadio Akron de Tenis.

First up will be the women's doubles final where top seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter will face US Open champions and third seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Hunter won the WTA 1000 tournament last season while partnering Luisa Stefani. This year, the Aussie is partnering Elise Mertens and the pair are yet to drop a set throughout the competition.

The women's doubles final will be followed by the women's singles final between second seed Maria Sakkari and Caroline Dolehide. Sakkari, who was the runner-up at last year's Guadalajara Open, will be keen to go all the way this time around and has looked in good touch so far, as she is yet to drop a set throughout the tournament.

The Greek beat the likes of Storm Hunter, Camila Giorgi, Emiliana Arango, and third seed Caroline Garcia to reach her second final of the 2023 season.

Caroline Dolehide has undoubtedly been the tournament's surprise package. The World No. 111 went through some tough encounters to reach her maiden WTA singles final, beating Peyton Stearns, Sachia Vickery, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Martina Trevisan, and Sofia Kenin in the process.

Victory for Sakkari will see her win her second WTA singles title while Dolehide will claim her first if she comes out on top.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the final day of the Guadalajara Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of Guadalajara Open 2023

Estadio Akron de tenis

Starts at 3:30 pm local time: (1) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens vs (3) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routcliffe

Not before 6 pm local time: (2) Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide

Where to Watch Guadalajara Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada can watch Day 7 of the WTA 1000 event on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can watch the women's singles and doubles finals live on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action from Day 7 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the women's singles and doubles finals of the Guadalajara Open.

Australia: Fans in Australia can watch the two finals on Day 7 live on beIN Sports.

Guadalajara Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on the Estadio Akron de Tenis will start at 3 pm local time.