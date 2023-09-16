Guangzhou Open 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 2023 Guangzhou Open marks the return of women's tennis to China for the first time since the 2019 season. It will be held from September 18-23.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the strict restrictions in China made it impossible for tournaments to be hosted in the country. Just when things were starting to go back to normal, the Peng Shuai saga led to the WTA canceling all events in the country.

Now, after a four-year wait, fans in the country will finally get to witness some live action in person. Sofia Kenin's the defending champion from when the tournament was last held in 2019, but has chosen not to compete here.

Top 30 players Magda Linette and Sorana Cirstea led the pack as the top two seeds here. While most of the top players are participating in Guadalajara, the Guangzhou Open has managed to rope in some decent players as well.

Here are all the relevant details about this year's event:

What is the Guangzhou Open?

The tournament was first held in 2004, with two-time Major champion Li Na winning the inaugural edition. It was added to the tour with a view to expanding the presence of tennis in China.

It is currently classfied as a WTA 250 event with a 32-player draw. Vera Zvonareva, Hsieh Su-wei, Jelena Jankovic and Zhang Shuai are some of the former champions in the competition.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Nansha International Tennis Center in Guangzhou, China.

Players

Magda Linette is the top seed at the 2023 Guangzhou Open.

Magda Linette has the honor of being the top seed at this year's Guangzhou Open. Since her semifinal finish at the Australian Open in January, her results have been average. She has managed to reach just one more quarterfinal since her run in Melbourne.

Linette will now be aiming to conclude the remainder of the season on a high. Sorana Cirstea is the second seed. She recently made the quarterfinals of the US Open. It was her first last eight appearance at a Major since the 2009 French Open.

Cirstea is in the midst of a resurgence as she's having one of the most memorable seasons of her career. A title would certainly be the cherry on top. Home favorites Zhu Lin and Wang Xinyu are seeded third and fourth respectively.

Tatjana Maria, Katie Boulter and Lucia Bronzetti are among some of the other well-known names in the mix.

Schedule

The qualifing rounds are scheduled to be held from September 16-17. The main draw action will commence on Monday, September 18. The quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Guangzhou Open is $259,303. The winner will walk away $34,228 richer coupled with 280 ranking points. See below for a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semifinalist $11,275 110 Quarterfinalist $6,418 60 Second round $3,920 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and Australia can watch the Guangzhou Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers across the country can watch the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.