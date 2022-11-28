"Guess what Serena Williams drew"- Alexis Ohanian shares picture of wife's drawing while playing family pictionary

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared an image of the recently retired American star drawing while playing family pictionary.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion drew a racing track with spectators and a car that had 'Petronas' written on it, implying that the word that had to be guessed was seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Ohanian shared the image on Twitter, with his caption reading:

"Playing family Pictionary and guess what ⁦word @serenawilliams drew."

"For me to notice a difference, it must be a real difference" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams after her final match at the US Open

Speaking at a dinner party recently organized by Wilson Tennis, Serena Williams said that she never took things like racquet stringing too seriously and played the same everywhere.

The 41-year-old also said that she was immune to poor equipment, having played on poor-quality courts in Compton as a child. She stated that something would have to be significantly off if she was to be affected by it.

"I play the same everywhere. For me to notice a difference, it must be a real difference. I do the same string I've been doing since I can remember. I don't feel anything," she said.

"If it's not a thunderstorm, I'm not feeling it. "Honestly, every time I try to feel something, I go back and say, 'Serena, you're from Compton.' Yeah (I can adapt to anything). Because of all the things that we had to go through, I think of the courts and the dead balls, and then I literally don't feel anything. But when I do feel something, I always look at my hitter or my coach and say like, 'Something's off.' Because if I'm feeling it, something is way off," she added.

Williams has played only seven singles matches this season, winning three. She made her first appearance in 2022 at Wimbledon, where she suffered an opening-round defeat to Harmony Tan.

The American then reached the second round of the Canadian Open before losing to Belinda Bencic. She suffered an opening-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before competing at the US Open.

Here, she reached the third round following wins over Danka Kovinic and then-second seed Anett Kontaveit. However, she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams also took part in the women's doubles tournament at the US Open with Venus Williams as her partner. However, the pair lost to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

