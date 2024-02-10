"Gurl, lemme tell you a piece of advice" - Serena Williams and Coco Gauff disagree over UNO rule not allowing players to stack 'Draw 2' cards

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are in disagreement over UNO's 'Draw 2' rule, where the official guidelines state that players are not allowed to stack them. While Williams believes it is the right thing to do, Gauff has refused to accept UNO's ruling in this matter.

UNO"s 'Draw 2' rule has been a topic of hot debate on the internet for years now, with many players refusing to accept the official stand and insisting that a 'Draw 2' card can be played over another 'Draw 2' card.

For instance, the official UNO Twitter (now X) handle had to declare back in 2022:

"The rumors are true. You cannot 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 stack a Draw 2 on a Draw 2."

Even then, the rule has been constantly discussed over and over on the internet. Most recently, an Instagram account - Factsdailyy - posted about the rule once again, sparking yet another discussion.

"Take note that you can only put down one card at a time; you cannot stack two or more cards together on the same turn. For example, you cannot put down a Draw Two on top of another Draw Two, or Wild Draw Four during the same turn, or put down two Wild Draw Four cards together," the account wrote.

As the post went viral, Williams and Gaufff joined in on the fun. Gauff was a firm non-believer, jokingly telling UNO to keep the rule to themselves.

"Gurl. Uno lemme tell you a piece of advice. Some things you just need to keep to yourself cuz no... I repent! I refuse!" Gauff wrote.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, was elated by the confirmation of the official rule, stating that she has been telling people the same thing all along.

"I been told y'all," Serena Williams wrote.

Coco Gauff 'fooled' by fan claiming her Australian Open 2024 kit was inspired by Serena Williams

2024 Australian Open - Day 12

At the recently concluded Australian Open, Coco Gauff dazzled in a crop top outfit that captivated tennis fans. One fan, however, made up a quote, coming from the American about how it was inspired by similar kits Serena Williams had sported in the past.

The made-up quote, in fact, turned out to be so good that Gauff herself was fooled by it, as she confessed later on social media that she sent it to her agent asking when she said that. Gauff went on to lavish praise on Williams regardless, calling her a "fashion queen" who inspired her, just not in this instance.

"You had me fooled. I even sent the tweet to my agent, and I was like "I don’t remember ever saying this?" nothing wrong with it ya’ll know I love Serena it wasn’t inspired by her kit. She is a fashion queen tho!! I just literally thought I was going crazy for two mins hahaha," Gauff wrote.

