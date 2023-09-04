"Guys finally catching up with the women" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs teases Frances Tiafoe & other Americans on US Open QF feat

After Frances Tiafoe's victory in the fourth round of the US Open, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs joked that American male tennis players were "finally catching up with the women."

Frances Tiafoe secured his place in the US Open quarterfinals with a 4-6, 1-6, 4-6 win over Australian player Rinky Hijikata on Sunday.

During the post-match on-court interview, Stubbs said that American tennis is currently in a great place, and teased Tiafoe by saying that the men were finally matching the women's success. She also asked Tiafoe how American men's players are pushing each other to excel in big tournaments.

"Frances, American tennis is looking really great right now, the guys are finally catching up with the women doing really well," Stubbs said. "You guys are doing fantastic, I just want to know from your perspective how much are you guys pushing each other to get further and further in these big tournaments.?"

In response, Tiafoe said that it's an unspoken understanding among them.

"I think it's something unspoken, you see guys you have grown up with and played against for so many years, rubbed shoulders with these guys, you see them doing exceptional things," Tiafoe said.

"I think it's a dominant effect, you believe it if they are doing it and then we try to warm up each other and is something unspoken and it's a great thing we have and I hope it keeps going for many years," he added.

Tiafoe, seeded 10th at the US Open, is set to take on compatriot Ben Shelton on Tuesday.

Frances Tiafoe comments on his upcoming quarter-final match against Ben Shelton at the US Open

US Open Tennis Frances Tiafoe

In his post-match interview following his encounter with Rinky Hijikata, Frances Tiafoe likened Ben Shelton to "Bugs Bunny," highlighting his high energy and determination. Tiafoe acknowledged that they would both aggressively compete in what promises to be an intense battle.

"He is 'Bugs Bunny'. He has got crazy energy, great energy and he is going to come after me and I am going to come after him," Tiafoe said. "It is going to be a great battle and we are going to compete really hard. It will be in the big house and I plan to be in the semis."

Tiafoe and Shelton are joined in the quarterfinals by World No. 9 Taylor Fritz, marking the first time since 2005 that three American men are among the last eight of the US Open. Fritz, who defeated Dominic Stricker in the Round of 16, will take on the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.