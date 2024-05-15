“Had to move my a** out of the way” - Coco Gauff jokes about her match-winning point against Zheng Qinwen at Italian Open 2024 QF

Coco Gauff recently poked fun at her match-winning point against Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open. The American saw off Qinwen in straight sets in an hour and 48 minutes.

Gauff is currently competing at the Italian Open where she is the third seed, giving her a bye in the first round. She kicked off her campaign with a straight-sets win against Magdalena Frech and followed it up with a topsy-turvy three-set win against Jaqueline Cristian.

The American dug deep in the Fourth round to come back from a set down to see Paula Badosa off and then defeated seventh seed Qinwen 7-6(4), 6-1 in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

During the match point, the 20-year-old returned a wide serve from Qinwen with a backhand that went high in the air. The Chinese smashed the ball, however, and it headed towards a running Gauff, who jumped in the air to dodge it as it went long. Gauff fell down in the process but won the match.

Coco Gauff shared the clip on her Instagram story and hilariously mentioned that she had to move her 'a**' out of the way.

"Had to move my 🍑 out the way 🤣," the World No. 3 quipped.

Gauff's Instagram story

After besting seventh seed Zheng Qinwen, Coco Gauff will now take on top seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Italian Open. The Pole has been in sublime form and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Coco Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

The duo have met 10 times on the tour with Swiatek boasting an overwhelming 9-1 lead. When Gauff was asked what she would do differently heading into this meeting, the American cheekily responded that she couldn't reveal her plans:

"I can't tell you."

The American then acknowledged the World No.1's clay court prowess but also felt that she was feeling more confident in her own game with each match and was looking forward to their semifinal face-off.

"She is a tough opponent to play, especially on clay. There's a reason why she’s No. 1. But I feel like I'm getting better with each match. I'm really excited to play the semifinal in two days."

Expand Tweet

The winner of the semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will reach the summit clash where they will await the second finalist from among Aryna Sabalenka, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins who are yet to play their respective quarterfinals.