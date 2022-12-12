Nico Basaez, a differently-abled tennis star from Chile, was recently seen putting on a brilliant display on the courts at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, capturing the minds of fans and players alike in the process.

Playing in a "USA Standing Adaptive Tennis Tournament" - a tournament organized for players with decreased mobility due to a variety of factors such as amputations, congenital conditions, etc., - the Chilean showcased his skills against Japan's Yusuke Hatano, hitting delicious forehands to all parts of the court.

The video, originally posted on Twitter by journalist Blair Henley, received a great response from the sporting world, with multiple Grand Slam champions Billie Jean King, Kim Clijsters and Rennae Stubbs expressing their awe.

"Tennis is for everyone," King tweeted.

"This is awesome," Stubbs tweeted.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs



The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive.



This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing.

Kim Clijsters @Clijsterskim



The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive.



This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing. Had the chance to attend the USA Standing Adaptive Tennis tournament at @SMU The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive.This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing. @USTATexas Had the chance to attend the USA Standing Adaptive Tennis tournament at @SMU. The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive. This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing. @USTATexas https://t.co/tAJGe9Dm9F ❤️ twitter.com/blairhenley/st…

ATP player Mitchell Krueger and the coach of World No. 9 Taylor Fritz, Michael Russell, also paid tribute to their abilities. The former stated that Basaez was so good that he had to stop his practice just to get a good look at him.

"I had to stop mid practice yesterday to watch him," Krueger tweeted.

Russell praised the athletes for their determination, saying:

"Incredible athletes and determination," Russell tweeted.

Allen McDuffee @AllenMcDuffee



The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive.



There is so much to celebrate in our sport.❣️

JI @juanignacio_ac



Nico got the chance to meet Isner this week, who said that his drop is one of the most incredible shots he's ever seen.



Watch also this video of him playing with his son.



The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive.



This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing. Had the chance to attend the USA Standing Adaptive Tennis tournament at @SMU The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive.This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing. @USTATexas Had the chance to attend the USA Standing Adaptive Tennis tournament at @SMU. The athletes have decreased mobility due to amputations, congenital conditions, etc., and they are SO impressive. This is Nico Basaez from Chile (vs. Yusuke Hatano of Japan). Amazing. @USTATexas https://t.co/tAJGe9Dm9F Speechless... Those are some insane skills, accompanied by years and years of perseverance and resilience.Nico got the chance to meet Isner this week, who said that his drop is one of the most incredible shots he's ever seen.Watch also this video of him playing with his son. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Speechless... Those are some insane skills, accompanied by years and years of perseverance and resilience.Nico got the chance to meet Isner this week, who said that his drop is one of the most incredible shots he's ever seen.Watch also this video of him playing with his son. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tP42opuqny

North Carolina added new tournament in 2022 for differently-abled tennis players

North Carolina conducted its seventh tournament for players with intellectual disabilities in 2022

In 2022, the Abilities Tennis Association of North Carolina (ATANC) launched the Sherwood Abilities Tournament in Greensboro, a new statewide event to celebrate National Tennis Month in May.

The ATANC, which provides free programming to athletes in the age group from 8-27 with intellectual disabilities, had previously conducted six tournaments throughout the state, giving players a chance to showcase their skills.

Speaking to reporters, ATANC Executive Director Lou Welch was elated at getting the chance to flag off the showcase event, stating that it was a monumental achievement for the promotion of differently-abled players in the state.

“We have been working for several years to make a seventh Abilities tournament a reality. COVID-19 prevented us from starting it two years ago, but the commitment remained strong," Welch said.

"The delay just made the Sherwood Abilities Tournament in 2022 feel like a monumental achievement. Sherwood Swim and Racquet Club, (GRETA) partnered with [ATANC] to make this event a tremendous success,” he added.

Overall, 26 players participated in the tournament to make it an overwhelming success, along with their parents, caregivers, fans and volunteers.

