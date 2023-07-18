"Hail to the new king" - Boris Becker warmly welcomes Carlos Alcaraz to the club of youngest Wimbledon champions

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently congratulated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for his Wimbledon win.

Alcaraz delivered a confident performance on Centre Court to defeat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic to win his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam overall.

The 20-year-old's exceptional performance prevented the Serb from equalling Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24) and Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Soon after the final, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, the youngest men's singles winner at Wimbledon, took to Instagram to share a photo of Carlos Alcaraz holding the trophy and warmly welcomed him to the club of SW19's youngest champions.

"Hail to the new king of Wimbledon! Welcome to the club as one of the youngest champions! @carlitosalcarazz," the German wrote.

Boris Becker via Instagram stories.

"Making history that I did today, it's, yeah, the happiest moment of my life" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with his Wimbledon trophy.

In a press conference following his title victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Carlos Alcaraz stated that the win was the "happiest moment" of his life.

"Well, right now, yeah, is the happiest moment of my life, that's for sure. Probably in five years will change (smiling). Right now, I'm 20, I didn't live too many situations like this, so I'm going to enjoy this moment," he said. "Making history that I did today, it's, yeah, the happiest moment of my life. I think it's not going to change for a long time."

The Spaniard added that defeating 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and winning the grass court Major has been a dream of his since he began playing tennis.

"Yeah, like beating Novak, winning Wimbledon championship is something that I dream about since I start to playing tennis. That's why is the biggest moment of my life," Alcaraz said.

With his title victory, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era to win the men's singles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open. The Spaniard won the title at Flushing Meadows last year by defeating Casper Ruud in four sets.

Alcaraz is also the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the grass court Major, and the second player to defeat Novak Djokovic in a five-set Grand Slam final.