Hailey Baptiste issues word of caution to Donna Vekic ahead of Madrid Open 2R showdown

Hailey Baptiste earned a hard fought 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over Sorana Cirstea on Tuesday, April 23, to begin her campaign at the Madrid Open 2025 on a winning note. It marked her maiden win at the tournament as well, having lost in the first round on her debut last year.

Ad

Baptiste will next take on 19th seed Donna Vekic in the second round. Following her win over Cirstea, the American had a chat with the folks at Tennis Channel. She analyzed her first-round win and when she was asked if she was worried about being outhit by her next opponent, she casually brushed off those fears.

"I don't think she hits bigger than me, so I'm just gonna play the way I play anybody else," Baptiste said.

Ad

Trending

Baptiste will now aim to reach the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the third time in her career. She first achieved her career-best result at this level at the Guadalajara Open 2023 and then at last year's Wuhan Open. After tasting some success on hardcourts, she will be keen to do the same on clay.

Hailey Baptiste gunning to reach the third round of the Madrid Open for the first time

Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Hailey Baptiste will lock horns with Donna Vekic in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025. This will be the first career meeting between the two players. While the Croat has been on the tour for more than a decade, her record at the WTA 1000 level isn't something to boast about.

Ad

The Madrid Open will be Vekic's 60th WTA appearance at a 1000 tournament. However, she has failed to make the quarterfinals at this level even once so far. She has a 5-5 record in Madrid and has advanced beyond the second round here only once.

Given Vekic's rather poor record at this stage, Baptiste will certainly fancy her chances of another big win. Her best win this season has been over World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina at the Miami Open. She also scored the only top 10 win of her career over No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova at last year's Wuhan Open.

Considering Baptiste's current level of progress, she certainly has a shot against Vekic. If she does manage to reach the third round, then she will attain a career-best result on clay. Reaching the second round of the French Open in 2021 and 2024 stand out as her best results on the surface.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More