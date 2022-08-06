"Halep, Pegula, Mertens and other seeds did not survive here as of yet, so that is a ridiculous comment to make" - Rennae Stubbs slams Emma Raducanu critic

Emma Raducanu found a defender in former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs as the Brit received criticism following her near-three-hour second-round victory against Camila Osorio at the Citi Open.

Stubbs, who turned to a career in television as a commentator and host post-retirement, interviewed Raducanu on-court after the match. The World No. 10 said she thought she "died about three times" in the longest WTA main draw match in straight sets so far this year.

A video was posted by the WTA on Twitter which attracted a critic who said, "WTA 250, that's almost too hard for her. LOL (laughing out loud)."

Stubbs pointed out that neither top seed nor defending champion Jessica Pegula, third-seeded Simona Halep, No. 5 seed Elise Mertens and other seeded players have not survived the WTA 250-level competition to reach the quarterfinals.

"Well, (Simona) Halep, (Jessica) Pegula, (Elise) Mertens and other seeds did not survive here (Citi Open) as of yet, so that is a ridiculous comment to make. Get educated," replied Stubbs.

Second seed Emma Raducanu, however, lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Brit's second quarterfinal of the year and third since her breakthrough win in the 2021 US Open.

Victoria Azarenka (No. 4), Mayar Sherif (No. 7)Clara Tauson (No. 8) were the other seeded players who were eliminated.

No. 6 Kaia Kanepi is the other remaining seeded player after Raducanu.

Post-match, Raducanu spoke to interviewer Stubbs, even showing the blisters on her hand that she had sustained in the lengthy battle.

"I think I died about three times in that match, and I came back, honestly, I don't know how," said Emma Raducanu.

"Totally uncalled for; Enough with the stupid hate. It's not OK" - Rennae Stubbs continues to defend Emma Raducanu

Rennae Stubbs continued to defend Raducanu on Twitter

Rennae Stubbs continued to call out Emma Raducanu's critics on social media.

One even commented on Twitter about giving an "academy award for best theatrical performance" for Raducanu's exhaustion following her two-hour and 50-minute grueling battle against Camila Osorio under blazing heat in Washington.

Stubbs replied to the critic, saying that his post was "totally uncalled for." The four-time Olympian proceeded to defend Raducanu, elaborating on the challenging conditions she played in which made her reaction post-match understandable. The Australian also called for a stop to the hatred.

"What?? Totally uncalled for. She battled for almost 3 hours over two sets in horrendously hot conditions. The relief to NOT go another set like that was understandable. Enough with the stupid hate. It’s not ok," said Stubbs.

