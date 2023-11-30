Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero will be honored by the Professional Tennis Coaches Association (PTCA) as he will be inducted into their Hall of Fame.

Ferrero has played a crucial role in the 20-year-old's rise to being a two-time Grand Slam champion and World No. 1.

The 43-year-old's exploits as Alcaraz's coach will see him get inducted into the PTCA's International Hall of Fame along with fellow Spanish tennis coach Luis Medeiro. They will also be felicitated with the Bob Brett Mentoring Award as well as the ESTESS Master Professional Award.

Also being inducted in the PTCA Hall of Fame are Peter Lundgren, who previously coached Roger Federer, and Sven Groeneveld, who has previously coached the likes of Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Caroline Wozniacki.

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2023 in Seedeld, Austria.

Juan Carlos Ferrero had a pretty successful playing career before becoming Carlos Alcaraz's coach. The Spaniard won 16 career titles, the most notable of which was the French Open in 2003. He also won four Masters 1000 titles and helped Spain win three Davis Cups.

Ferrero was also a former World No, 1, holding the ranking for eight weeks.

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero nominated for ATP's Coach of the Year award

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero at the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is one of the five men who have been nominated for ATP's Coach of the Year award. The former World No. 1 won the award last year after guiding his compatriot to several big tournament wins, including the US Open.

The others who have been nominated for the award this year include Goran Ivanisevic, Daren Cahill, Bryan Shelton and Craig Boynton.

Alcaraz had a pretty good 2023 season under Ferrero's guidance. The Spaniard won 65 out of 77 matches, with six titles across all surfaces. He won his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final.

Alcaraz also won two Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Madrid while clinching two ATP 500 titles in Barcelona and London. He also won the Argentina Open, which was his first title of the 2023 season.

Alcaraz made his debut at the ATP Finals in Turin and reached the semifinals by winning his group with two wins out of three matches. Here, he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.