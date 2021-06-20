Halle 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert

Date: 20 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert preview

A new champion will be crowned at the Noventi Open on Sunday when two first-time finalists Andrey Rublev and Ugo Humbert clash for the title.

Rublev, the fourth seed, was the first to book his spot in the summit clash. The Russian overcame a second-set wobble against Nikoloz Basilashvili before closing out a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win in just under two hours.

Later on Saturday, Humbert put in an incredible performance to take out Felix Auger-Aliassime in a thrilling three-set battle. It marked the Frenchman's second top-25 win in the German city; he had beaten second seed Alexander Zverev in a similarly tight match in the second round.

Ugo Humbert

After a rough first half of the season, the Frenchman has turned his fortunes around on grass. He will now enter Sunday's final looking to secure a third career title.

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Andrey Rublev leads Ugo Humbert 2-0 in their current head-to-head. Their most recent meeting, at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open, was a closely-contested affair, which Rublev won 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Rublev has only dropped one set en route to the final this week.

Andrey Rublev will enter this contest as the firm favorite. The fourth seed has been dominant all week, dropping only one set en route to the final.

Rublev's game has been firing on all cylinders and his aggressive groundstrokes and return game have been key to his success. Against a big server in Humbert, the Russian's return will once again be tested.

Humbert has struggled in pressure situations in some of his recent matches, but his game has held up well in Halle this week. He has struck the ball cleanly from the baseline and his serve has bailed him out of plenty of tricky spots.

This has all the makings of a classic, the outcome of which could well be decided by the smallest of margins. While Humbert has notched up a few close wins this week, Rublev's experience should help him come through in the end.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram