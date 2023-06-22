Halle 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: June 23, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Halle, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,345,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Andrey Rublev in action at the French Open

Third seed Andrey Rublev will face Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

The Russian has produced some pretty good performances so far this season, most notably winning the Monte-Carlo Masters. Rublev started the ATP 500 tournament against Wu Yibing and beat the Chinese 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the second round.

Here, he took on Yannick Hanfmann and won a tough first set via a tiebreak. The 25-year-old won the second set 6-3 to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Tallon Griekspoor had a terrific start to the grass-court season by winning the Libema Open, where he beat Jordan Thompson 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in the final. The Dutchman entered the Terra Wortmann Open unseeded and beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5 in the opening round.

Griekspoor faced sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round and started the match strongly by winning the opening set 6-3.

The Pole took the second set 6-1 to force the match into a decider. The final set was tightly contested, and Griekspoor eventually won it via a tiebreak to reach the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Rublev leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten him 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(6) in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -225 -1.5 (+115) Over 22.5 (-140) Tallon Griekspoor +170 +1.5 (-160) Under 22.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win, but Griekspoor will be in good spirits after defeating Hurkacz.

The Russian has been very strong on his first serve so far in Halle, serving eight aces while winning 75 points out of 97. He also hit 47 winners while producing only 21 unforced errors.

Rublev has a solid serve and forehand and will look to dictate points from the start of the match. He will be keen to be aggressive from the start of the match and put pressure on Griekspoor.

The Dutchman has also been very effective on his first serve in his last two matches, with 19 aces and 80 points out of 104 won. He also hit 60 winners, compared to a significantly lower unforced error tally of 28.

Griekspoor will look to dominate his service games and will have to up his return game if he is to overcome Rublev.

The last meeting between the two was a tightly fought one, and this one promises to be an interesting fixture. However, Rublev's recent run of form should see him get by and reach the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

