Halle 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: June 23, 2023

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 French Open.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with World No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open.

Following a first-round win over Marcos Giron, Medvedev took on Laslo Djere in the second round. The Russian nabbed the first set quite comfortably, courtesy of an early break which put him in the lead.

Medvedev fell behind 3-0 in the second set, but dug deep to level the score and then take the set into a tie-break later on. He led 4-1 in it, but came up short as Djere turned the tables on him to clinch the set.

Medvedev led 3-0 in the deciding set, but Djere managed to get back on serve down the line, doing so in the seventh game. The Russian then immediately secured another break of serve to go 5-3 up and wrapped up the proceedings in the following game to win 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

A straight-sets win over Andrea Vavassori put Bautista Agut in the second round, where he faced Brandon Nakashima. The two were evenly matched for almost the entirety of the first set. It looked like the set was headed for a tie-break, when the Spaniard broke his opponent's serve in the 12th game of the set to claim it.

The two were quite stable on serve for most of the second set as well. Nakashima snagged a break in the 11th game, but was unable to close out the set in the next game as Bautista Agut broke back to force a tie-break. The Spaniard came out on top in it to win the match 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Bautista Agut leads Medvedev 4-2 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Astana Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2023 French Open.

Medvedev was rather shaky during his win over Djere. He should've wrapped up the match in two sets, and let go of his lead in the third set before regrouping quickly. Against better opposition, the Russian's campaign in Halle could've come to an end.

Bautista Agut, on the other hand, played a rather solid match to oust Nakashima. He has now won two matches in a row for the first time since the Australian Open earlier this year. This could be the much needed turning point of his season.

Bautista Agut's counterpunching brand of tennis has given Medvedev quite the headache in the past. They played a couple of times on grass last year as well and split those two encounters evenly. The Russian came out on top in Halle, but lost to the Spaniard in Mallorca the following week.

Medvedev has been the more in-form player this season, but has looked a little off in Halle so far. Bautista Agut has been his kryptonite in the past, but the former World No. 1 should be able to handle the Spaniard this time around, who has been quite inconsistent over the past few months.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

