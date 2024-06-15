Halle 2024: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more | Terra Wortmann Open

The 31st edition of the Terra Wortmann Open will start on Monday, June 17 and there are some top players competing in Halle. Five of the seeds in the tournament are in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Alexander Bublik won the ATP 500 event in 2023 after beating Andrey Rublev in the final. However, the Kazakh is bound to have a tough title defense as the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are all capable of lifting the trophy.

The likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also capable of having deep runs in Halle.

What is the Terra Wortmann Open?

The Terra Wortmann Open is a grass-court event that takes place in Halle. The tournament's inaugural edition took place in 1993, with Henri Leconte winning it after defeating Andrei Medvedev in the final.

Roger Federer is the most successful player in the competition's history, having won a third of its past 30 editions (10). Lleyton Hewitt, Tomas Berdych and Yevgeny Kafelnikov are among the other past champions in Halle.

Venue

The OWL Arena in Halle is the venue for the Terra Wortmann Open.

Draw and Players

Top seed Jannik Sinner will be a heavy favorite to triumph in Halle and his campaign will start against Tallon Griekspoor. French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev is the local favorite and will be expected to have a good run. The German's first match on grass will be against a qualifier.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will look to start strongly on grass and he will look horns with Nuno Borges in the first round. Last year's runner-up Andrey Rublev is another player who can be considered among the title contenders and he will take on Marcos Giron in the opening hurdle.

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz triumphed in Halle in 2022 and has produced some impressive performances on grass over the past few years. The Pole's first match at the ATP 500 event will be against Flavio Cobolli.

Defending champion Alexander Bublik is seeded seventh and he will take on Germany's Henri Squire in the opening round. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the other seeded players in Halle.

Schedule

The main draw of the event in Halle will commence on Monday, June 17. The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, June 21, while the semifinals are slated for Saturday, June 22. The singles and doubles finals are set to take place on Sunday, June 23.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize pool for the ATP 500 tournament in Halle is €2,255,655 and the men's singles champion will be paid €421,790. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the competition:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €421,790 500 Runner-up €226,945 300 Semifinals €120,960 220 Quarterfinals €61,800 100 Second round €32,990 50 First round €17,595 0

Where to watch Terra Wortmann Open

Viewers from the following countries can watch the ATP 500 event on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the United Kingdom can follow the live action in Halle on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian fans can watch the proceedings in the ATP 500 event on TSN

Germany: Local viewers can view the matches at the Terra Wortmann Open live on Sky Deutschland and Pragosport.

