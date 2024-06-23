Halle 2024 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Hubert Hurkacz earn? | Terra Wortmann Open

Jannik Sinner won his very first grass-court title by clinching the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. The World No. 1 beat fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the final.

Sinner, who reached the top of the ATP rankings after the French Open, won each of his first three matches in Halle in three sets. However, he registered straight set wins in the semifinal and the final to claim his fourth title in the 2024 season and 14th overall.

Jannik Sinner's victorious run in Halle will see him earn a prize money of €421,790 along with 500 ranking points. Hubert Hurkacz will receive €226,945 due to his runner-up finish.

Second seed Alexander Zverev and Zhang Zhizhen were the casualties in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open, and they will each pocket €120,960. Christopher Eubanks, Arthur Fils, Jan-Lennard Struff and Marcos Giron were all eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament, and will each receive €61,800.

Daniil Medvedev and 2023 champion Alexander Bublik were among the eight players who were ousted in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open, and they will each earn €32,990. Last year's runner-up and fourth seed Andrey Rublev suffered a disastrous first-round exit at the ATP 500 event. The Russian, along with 15 others who lost in the opening hurdle, will each pocket €17,595.