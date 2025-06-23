Halle 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Alexander Bublik and runner-up Daniil Medvedev earn?

Alexander Bublik ended his title drought in impressive fashion at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final on Sunday, June 22. While Medvedev entered the match as the favorite, Bublik had already proven his form earlier in the week with a stunning upset over World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16.

Bublik's victory in Halle earned him a substantial $543,988 from the tournament's total prize pool of $2,906,163, while Medvedev took home $292,649. Second seed Alexander Zverev and eighth seed Karen Khachanov received $155,965 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Seventh seed Tomas Machac, Alex Michelsen, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Flavio Cobolli each got $79,680 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle--including top seed Jannik Sinner, fourth seed Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabian Marozsan, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Quentin Halys, Denis Shapovalov, and Lorenzo Sonego--each took home $42,533.

Fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo, sixth seed Ugo Humbert, Marcos Giron, Jan-Lennard Struff, Joao Fonseca, Daniel Altmaier, Benjamin Bonzi, Luciano Darderi, Zizou Bergs, Laslo Djere, Pedro Martinez, Sebastian Ofner, Jesper de Jong, Miomir Kecmanovic, Alexandre Muller, and Yannick Hanfmann each bagged $22,786 for an opening-round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $11,623, while those who exited in the first round received $6,521.

Kevin Krawietz & Tim Putz win Halle 2025 men's doubles title

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz pictured at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle | Image Source: Getty

Top seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz wrapped up a stellar campaign at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle with a straight-sets win over second seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s doubles final on Sunday, June 22. The German duo prevailed 6-3, 7-6(4) to claim the title. They earned $178,633 in prize money, while the runners-up took home $95,260.

The pairs of Felix Auger-Aliassime/Denis Shapovalov and wildcards Lucas Miedler/Francisco Cabral each earned $48,195 after bowing out in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament.

The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals--including third seeds Evan King/Christian Harrison, fourth seeds Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul, Alex Michelsen/Karen Khachanov, and Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow--each earned $24,109. Meanwhile, those who exited in the first round received $12,475.

