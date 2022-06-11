Halle Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more | Terra Wortmann Open

The grass season continues at the Halle Open in Germany this week as players carry on their preparations with Wimbledon just around the corner. The 29th edition of the tournament is to be held from June 13-19.

Daniil Medvedev headlines a loaded field as the top seed, followed by top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Ugo Humbert also returns to defend his title.

Rising young star Holger Rune is also in the mix, while mercurial Nick Kyrgios will also spice things up with his presence. Hubert Hurkacz, Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov are some of the other players to watch out for.

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner were also set to compete, but withdrew due to their respective injuries.

It's a competitive draw with plenty of exciting matches set to take place over the week. Here's all the information you need to know about the 2022 Halle Open.

What is the Halle Open?

An ATP 500 event on the men's tour, the Halle Open is one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of the grass season. Held in Halle, Germany, the inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1993. It used to be an ATP 250 event until 2014, but was upgraded to its current status in 2015.

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is the most decorated champion in the history of the tournament. The Swiss maestro has won the Halle Open a record 10 times, while also finishing as the runner-up on three occasions.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany.

Players

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev is in the top half of the draw along with compatriots Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev, who's currently a finalist at the Libema Open, will face David Goffin in a tricky first-round encounter. Roberto Bautista Agut and Miomir Kecmanovic are other players to watch out for in this section of the draw.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas headlines the bottom half of the draw. He's up against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round, with a potential second-round clash against Nick Kyrgios on the horizon. The Australian made it to the semifinals in Stuttgart and looks to be in good form.

Defending champion Ugo Humbert will start against a qualifier and could meet 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune and Sebastian Korda are other names of interest who could do well.

The 2022 Halle Open draw can be accessed here.

Schedule

The main draw matches are set to commence on Monday, June 13 at 12 noon local time. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are to be contested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The order of play and schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is €2,134,520, while the winner will pocket €113,785 along with 500 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

