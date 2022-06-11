Halle Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Terra Wortmann Open

The grass season continues in Germany as the ATP tour heads to the Halle Open this week. The tournament is scheduled to be held from June 13-19, with the qualifying rounds taking place over the weekend in the lead-up to it.

The 2022 Halle Open, also known as the Terra Wortmann Open for sponsorship reasons, is one of two ATP 500 events happening this week, with the Queen's Club Championships in London the other.

Dannil Medvedev is the top seed in Halle. The Russian, who's set to take over the World No. 1 rank from Novak Djokovic on Monday, has made a great start to his grass season. He's currently in the final of the Libema Open and will take on Tim van Rijthovan for the title on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime round out the top four seeds. Defending champion Ugo Humbert returns to the site of his biggest triumph so far and will aim to win back-to-back titles.

Teenager Holger Rune is quickly rising up the ranks this year. He made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open recently and won his maiden ATP title prior to that as well. After establishing his credentials on clay, he'll be eager to prove himself a threat on grass as well.

Also in the mix are Hubert Hurkacz, who made it to the Wimbledon semifinals last year, Nick Kyrgios, Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta, among others. With plenty of top players competing at the Halle Open, here's all the information needed to know where one can catch up on all the action:

Halle Open Schedule

The qualifying matches on Saturday, June 11 will begin at 10:30 am, while on Sunday, they'll start at 11 am. The main draw action will commence on Monday, June 13. Up until Friday, the start time for the matches is 12 pm.

The quarterfinals will be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The first semifinal will be played at 2:30 pm. The singles final is scheduled for Sunday, and is to take place after the doubles final, which will begin at 12 pm.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Halle Open 2022: Live stream details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

Country Channel/Site USA Tennis Channel Canada TSN UK Amazon Prime Video Australia beIN Sports Germany Eurosport and ZDF Italy Sky Italia Russia Eurosport Poland Polsat France Eurosport Spain Telefonica/Movistar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

