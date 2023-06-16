Halle Open 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 30th edition of the Halle Open will commence on June 19, with some very good players competing.

Hubert Hurkacz won last year's tournament by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in the final. The Pole is bound to have a difficult title defense as the likes of Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner are all capable of challenging for the title.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the grass-court event.

What is the Halle Open?

The Halle Open is a grass-court event that is a part of the ATP 500 series. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1993, with Henri Leconte winning that edition by beating Andriy Medvedev in the final.

Roger Federer is the most successful competitor in the history of the Halle Open, with ten titles to his name. Other past champions at the ATP 500 event include Lleyton Hewitt, Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Tomas Berdych.

Venue

The OWL Arena in Halle, Germany, is the venue for this year's Halle Open.

Players

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the French Open

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and will be a top contender to win the title. The Russian will be determined to have a good run in Halle after back-to-back opening-match defeats at the French Open and the Libema Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed and is another player who is capable of challenging for the title. The Greek recently suffered a quarterfinal exit at the Stuttgart Open at the hands of World No. 55 Richard Gasquet.

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner are the third and fourth seeds, respectively, and both players have produced some pretty good tennis in recent months.

Fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a poor run of form lately, with just one win out of five matches since the start of the European clay-court season. The Canadian has the quality to do well on grass and will look to put on a good show in Halle.

Sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz is the defending champion and will be eager to become only the third player to successfully defend their title at the Halle Open.

The Pole will face some stiff competition but is capable of winning the ATP 500 tournament if he is at his best. Borna Coric and Roberto Bautista Agut complete the list of seeded players.

Schedule

The main draw of the Halle Open will commence on June 19 with the opening round. The quarterfinals are set for June 23 while the semifinals will take place on June 24. The men's singles final is scheduled to take place on June 25.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the Halle Open is €2,195,175 and the men's singles champion will receive €477,795 along with 500 ranking points. Here is the prize money breakdown for the tournament.

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €477,795 500 Runner-up €220,800 300 Semifinals €117,715 180 Quarterfinals €60,145 90 Round of 16 €32,105 45 Round of 32 €17,120 0

Where to Watch Halle Open

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the Halle Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

