Halle Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Terra Wortmann Open

The grasscourt season continues as a slew of top players will head to Germany for the Halle Open this week. The 30th edition of the ATP 500 event will be held from June 19 to 25, 2023.
Daniil Medvedev leads the field as the top seed. He finished as the runner-up here last year and will be aiming for another good showing this time around as well. However, the Russian started his grass swing with a first-round loss to Adrian Mannarino at the Libema Open and will now be aiming for a quick turnaround.
Medvedev's top 10 cohorts Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner round out the top four seeds. Casper Ruud, who recently lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open, withdrew from the tournament. Karen Khachanov and Pablo Carreno Busta were among the other notable names to pull out.
Dominic Thiem received a wildcard into the main draw along with home favorite Oscar Otte. Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz returns to defend his crown. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Borna Coric and Roberto Bautista Agut are in the fray as well.
Roger Federer, who triumphed a record 10 times at the venue during his career, will be in attendance too. A special ceremony will take place to honor the Swiss as well to celebrate the tournament's 30th anniversary. He is scheduled to make an appearance on Wednesday, June 21.
With a host of activities and exciting matches lined up for the week, this edition of the Halle Open promises to be a memorable one. On that note, here are all the details regarding the broadcast of the tournament:
Halle Open 2023 channel and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Halle Open live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel - USA
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
Canal+ - Vietnam
CCTV - MIGU
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
WOWOW - Japan
Cosmote - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - SuperTennis
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - South Africa
S Sport - Turkey
TSN - Canada
Tennis TV - India
