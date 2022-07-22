Hamburg European Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Karen Khachanov

Date: July 22, 2022

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,770,865

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Germany - Sky Deutschland

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov preview

Alcaraz against Filip Krajinovic at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face seventh seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Hamburg European Open on Friday.

The Spaniard has had a good season so far, winning 37 matches and improving his win-loss record on clay to 22-2. The 19-year-old has already clinched four titles in 2022 — the Miami Open, the Rio Open, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters.

On his way to the quarterfinals in Hamburg, Alcaraz beat Nikola Kuhn and Filip Krajinovic.

In his Round of 16 clash against Krajinovic, the World No. 6 was down 5-4 with the Serb serving for the opening set. However, Alcaraz fought back by saving four set points to force a tie-break, which he won despite trailing 2-4 initially. The Spaniard then took control of the match and played more aggressively to win the match 7-6(4), 6-3.

Khachanov against Fabio Fognini at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Khachanov has had a mixed year so far, winning 25 matches while picking up 17 defeats. The Russian faced quite a few first-round exits in 2022 and is looking for his first title of the season in Hamburg.

On his way to the quarterfinals, the World No. 26 defeated Jan-Lennard Struff and Fabio Fognini. In the Round of 16 match against Fognini, the Russian displayed a high level of tennis, converting all three break points and dishing out three aces. Fognini, on the other hand, produced eight break points but could only convert one.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Khachanov. The two players squared off against each other in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open, where the Spaniard outclassed the Russian 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -650 -4.5 (-145) Over 20.5 (-110) Karen Khachanov +425 +4.5 (+105) Under 20.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Alcaraz is the favorite going into the match, given his form and the confidence he has based on his performances on clay this year. His biggest weapons are his serve and the forehand.

However, Khachanov cannot be counted out, with his biggest weapon being his booming serve. In the last two matches, the Russian has hit 14 aces. That said, Khachanov will have to play at his absolute best to have any chance of beating the Spanish prodigy.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

