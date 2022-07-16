Hamburg European Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 2022 Hamburg European Open, to be held from July 18-24, is the only ATP 500 tournament taking place this month on the men's side. Sandwiched between the grass swing and the hardcourt season, this clay tournament has always attracted some of the biggest names in the sport.

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field this year. The young Spaniard has catapulted to global superstardom with his results this season. Andrey Rublev, who has performed quite well in Hamburg in the past, is the second seed, followed by Diego Schwartzman.

Pablo Carreno Busta, who won the biggest title of his career here last year, returns to defend his crown. Holger Rune, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik are some of the other notable players in the mix.

With plenty of high-profile names in the running, an exciting week of tennis lies ahead. On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the 2022 Hamburg European Open:

What is the Hamburg European Open?

The Hamburg European Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the tennis circuit. Formerly known as the German Open Tennis Championships, the inaugural edition was held in 1892.

The event was held as one of the lead-up tournaments to the French Open until 2008. Since then, it has been held in July.

From 2000 to 2008, it was also classified as a Masters event on the ATP tour, but was downgraded to an ATP 500 after that. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Ivan Lendl are some of its most famous former champions.

Federer holds the Open Era record for the most titles here, with four. He's also one of four players to win consecutive titles in Hamburg.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Am Rothenbaum Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

Players

Andrey Rublev won the 2020 Hamburg European Open.

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the top half of the 2022 Hamburg European Open draw. Of his four titles this year, three have come on the red dirt. Considering his form this year, he's a heavy favorite to triumph here too. He has drawn an easy opening-round opponent in the form of Nikola Kuhn.

Alcaraz could meet Sebastian Baez in the second round. The Argentine will contest the Swedish Open final on Sunday, so he's in good form at the moment. The teenager could meet either Karen Khachanov or Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals, with a potential semifinal showdown against defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta after that.

Holger Rune is another player of interest in this section. But the teenager is currently on a five-match losing streak and will need to find some inspiration to get out of this rut.

Andrey Rublev has had some good runs at the Hamburg European Open in the past. He won the title in 2020 and was the runner-up in 2019. The Russian is up against Alexander Bublik in a rather tough first round. But the Kazakh is currently competing in the US, that too in a grass tournament. He might find it tough to adapt to clay in such a short time.

Rublev's path doesn't get any easier. He could meet Francisco Cerundolo, a good clay courter and currently a finalist at the Swedish Open, followed by Nikoloz Bashilashvili, twice a winner in Hamburg later on.

Diego Schwartzman is another player to watch out for in this half of the draw, along with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will take place on July 16-17. Main-draw matches will commence on Monday, July 18 at 11 am local time. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are to be contested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The doubles final will take place at 12:30 pm local time, followed by the singles final at 3 pm.

The tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is €1,770,865. The winner will walk away with a cheque of €333,125 along with 500 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Hamburg European Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far