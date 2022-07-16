Hamburg European Open 2022: When, where to watch, channels, live stream details and more

It's only a matter of time before the Hamburg European Open gets underway on July 18. This year will mark the 116th edition of the men's event (ATP 500) and the 20th for women (WTA 250). While it isn't the most prestigious event, a number of well-known players will still be taking part.

Last year, Pablo Carreno Busta won the men's singles tournament by defeating Filip Krajinovic in the final, while Elena-Gabriela Ruse won the women's singles competition by beating Andrea Petkovic 7-6(6), 6-4 in the title clash.

This year, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev are the top two seeds and will be among the favorites to win the men’s singles competition. The former has had an impressive season so far, winning four titles, three of which came on clay. This includes the Madrid Masters, where he beat Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Only one out of Rublev's three titles this season came on clay and he will look to win his second ATP 500 tournament in 2022.

Diego Schwartzman and reigning champion Pablo Carreno Busta should not be written off as both are capable of doing well on clay. Eighth seed Holger Rune is another player who can have a good run at Hamburg.

Anett Kontaveit is the top seed in the women's singles tournament and will be keen on having a good run after winning only four out of 10 matches since her run to the final of the Qatar Open.

Daria Kasatkina will be among the contenders as well, especially given her semifinal runs at the French Open and the Italian Open. Barbora Krejcikova should not be written off either as she looks to make a return to the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Hamburg European Open schedule

Women's first round - July 17 & 18

Men's first round - July 18 & 19

Women's second round - July 19 & 20

Men's second round - July 20 & 21

Women's quarterfinal - July 21

Men's quarterfinal - July 22

Women's semifinal - July 22

Men's semifinal - July 23

Women's final - July 23

Men's final - July 24

Hamburg European Open 2022: Channels & livestream details

Here are the channels broadcasting the Hamburg European Open:

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

France - Eurosport

Germany - Sky Deutschland & Servus TV

India - Tennis TV

Italy - Sportcast (SuperTennis)

Japan - WOWOW

Serbia - United Media (IKO SportKlub)

Spain - Telefonica (Movistar)

UK - Amazon Prime Video

USA - Tennis Channel

