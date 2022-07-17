Hamburg European Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

The top names in the women's game have landed in Germany for the 20th edition of the Hamburg European Open, which is scheduled to be played at the Am Rothenbaum Stadium from July 18-24.

Top seed Anett Kontaveit will lead the field at this year's tournament, alongside defending champion Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Last year's finalist Andrea Petkovic will lead the home challenge at the tournament, which will also feature Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Hamburg European Open 〽️ @hamburgopen Unfortunately Zidansek has withdrawn due to illness. Ruse will move in her slot as the 9th seed. Her position will now be filled by a Qualifier / Lucky Loser. Revised Women’s Main Draw: Unfortunately Zidansek has withdrawn due to illness. Ruse will move in her slot as the 9th seed. Her position will now be filled by a Qualifier / Lucky Loser. Revised Women’s Main Draw: https://t.co/r4UY7zas6Z

What is the Hamburg European Open?

First played as part of the WTA tour in 1982, the Hamburg European Open has a rich legacy. American Lisa Bonder-Kreiss lifted the trophy at the inaugural edition of the tournament, which has since crowned popular champions in the form of Steffi Graf, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.

The tournament was held in Hittfeld for the initial two editions and again from 1987 through to 2002, before returning to Hamburg in 2021 after a 17-year-long absence.

Venue

The Hamburg European Open 2022 will be held on the outdoor claycourts of the Am Rothenbaum Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

Players

Andrea Petkovic and Aliaksandra Sasnovich also feature in the draw

Top seed Anett Kontaveit opens against Romania's Irina Bara, but could run into big-hitting Rebecca Peterson in the second round. The first projected seed in Kontaveit's path is last year's finalist and home favorite Andrea Petkovic.

Elsewhere in the top half, Barbora Krejcikova makes her tournament debut against a qualifier. The 2021 French open champion could face Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals.

Second seed Daria Kasatkina anchors the bottom half of the draw along with defending champion and ninth seed Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Maryna Zanevska find themselves on a collision course and open against Nastasja Schunk and Viktoriya Tomova respectively.

Schedule

The qualifying matches for the Hamburg European Open 2022 are scheduled for July 16-17. Main-draw matches will commence on Monday, July 18, at 11 am local time. The summit clash of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 24.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $251,750, while the prize money on offer is $239,477. The winner will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Hamburg European Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

