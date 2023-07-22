Hamburg European Open 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The third edition of the women's tournament at the Hamburg European Open will start on July 23, 2023.

Bernarda Pera is the 2022 champion, having beaten recently retired Anett Kontaveit in the final. The American is bound to have a tough title defense as the likes of Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic and Anastasia Potapova are all strong contenders.

On that note, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Hamburg European Open.

What is the Hamburg European Open?

The Hamburg European Open is a clay-court event that normally takes place during the month of July. The inaugural edition of the women's singles tournament was held in 2021, with Elena-Gabriela Ruse beating Andrea Petkovic in the final.

Venue

The women's singles event at the Hamburg European Open will take place at the An Rothenbaum in Hamburg, Germany, which has a seating capacity of 10,000.

Players

Donna Vekic is seeded second at the Hamburg European Open

Daria Kasatkina is the top seed at the WTA 250 event and will be a heavy favorite to win, given her ability on clay.

Second seed Donna Vekic has only had a 50% win record on clay so far this season, but she will be expected to have a good run in Hamburg, given some of her promising performances in recent months.

Third seed Anastasia Potapova has had some good moments so far this season and will be eager to have a good outing at the Hamburg European Open.

Fourth seed Mayar Sherif is another title contender, while defending champion and fifth seed Bernarda Pera is capable of doing well if she is at her best.

Jasmine Paolini, Julia Grabher and Yulia Putintseva are the other seeded players at the ATP 250 event.

Schedule

The women's singles tournament in Hamburg will start on Sunday, July 23, with the first round. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for July 27 and 28, respectively, while the women's singles final is set to take place on Saturday, July 29.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the WTA 250 event is €225,480 with the women's singles champion earning €29,760 and 280 ranking points. Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the tournament:

Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €29,760 280 Runner-up €17,590 180 Semifinal €9,810 110 Quarterfinal €5,580 60 Round of 16 €3,410 30 Round of 32 €2,438 1

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch Hamburg European Open 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.