Hamburg European Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Pedro Martinez

After an exhilarating fortnight in Rome, the top players on tour will move to the Hamburg European Open in Germany. They will be keen to build momentum and enter Paris in the best shape possible at the end of the month.

Ad

Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe will be the top two seeds in Hamburg. The former accepted a last-minute wildcard for the event and will enter after a quarterfinal exit in Rome.

Out-of-form Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will also feature in Hamburg this week. Rublev has struggled to register back-to-back wins on clay this year and will enter after a second-round exit in Rome.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the predictions for Day One of the Hamburg European Open:

Ad

Trending

4) Elias Ymer vs Marko Topo

Ymer in action at the Abruzzo Open Francavilla Al Mare 2025 - Quarter Final - Source: Getty

World No. 263 Elias Ymer will take on Marko Topo in the second qualification round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Ymer has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He secured a runner-up finish in the Chennai Challenger and reached the quarterfinals of the Francavilla al Mare Challenger in Italy.

Meanwhile, Marko Topo has yet to establish himself as a top player. The 21-year-old has not won a single match in his last five appearances on the main tour. He secured a title-winning run at the ITF M25 event in Faro, which was his best result on tour.

Ad

Considering their experience at the highest level and results this year, Ymer will be a clear favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Elias Ymer.

3) Luciano Darderi vs Diego Dedura

Darderi will be unseeded in the Hamburg European Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Next up, Luciano Darderi will take on Diego Dedura in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Darderi is a rising star on the main tour. He's had a promising season on clay by securing a title-winning run in Marrakech and a quarterfinal appearance in Munich. Despite a valiant effort against Ben Shelton, the American defeated him in the Munich Open.

On the contrary, Diego Dedura is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. The German secured his first main draw win in Munich last month at the age of 17. He entered the main draw via the lucky loser system and humbled Denis Shapovalov in the first round.

Ad

No points for guessing that Darderi will be a clear favorite to win. The Italian will be up against a tricky contender in the first round, but shouldn't have too many problems against the energetic youngster.

Predicted Winner: Luciano Darderi.

2) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Vitaliy Sachko

Kovacevic in action at the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Third, Aleksandar Kovacevic and Vitaliy Sachko will lock horns in the second qualification round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Kovacevic was one win away from claiming his first tour title this year. He reached the finals of the Montpellier Open but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets. The American will enter Hamburg after early exits in Madrid and Rome.

On the other hand, Vitaliy Sachko is close to making his first main tour appearance this year in Hamburg. The Ukrainian put forth impressive performances on the ATP Challenger circuit by reaching the finals in Barletta and Monza. Despite missing out on both clay-court events, he will be eager to make his mark in Hamburg.

Ad

Considering their record on clay and consistent performances this year, Sachko should be able to put up a stern challenge against Kovacevic. If he begins well and holds his nerve during crucial moments, he could outclass his opposite number in the qualifiers.

Predicted winner: Vitaliy Sachko.

1) Francisco Cerundolo vs Pedro Martinez

Cerundolo will be the fourth seed in the Hamburg European Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Francisco Cerundolo will take on Pedro Martinez in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

Ad

Cerundolo is a sticky customer on tour. He's been knocking on the door to make a significant impact in the last few years. The Argentine will enter Hamburg after a semifinal run in Madrid and a fourth-round exit in Rome. He is one of the favorites to win the event this year.

Meanwhile, Pedro Martinez has chipped in with decent performances this season. The Spaniard reached the semifinal in Buenos Aires and the quarterfinals in Bucharest. He will feel gutted to land Cerundolo in the first round, but will be up for a tough challenge on Sunday.

Ad

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Cerundolo is a heavy favorite to win. He has a 72% success ratio on clay this year and should be able to continue his potent form in Hamburg.

Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More