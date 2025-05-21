Hamburg European Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Bautista Agut

The Hamburg European Open has lived up to expectations so far. Day three of the ATP 500 event featured some exciting matches on the outdoor clay courts of Am Rothenbaum.

Second seed Frances Tiafoe and fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina began their campaigns with a win. Both players defeated their respective opponents in straight sets.

Meanwhile, eighth seed Sebastian Baez couldn't make his mark in the first round. Despite a resilient effort against Camilo Ugo Carabelli, the Argentine lost in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Without further ado, let's look at the predictions for Day Four, with the action starting to heat up in the Hamburg European Open.

#4 Francisco Cerundolo vs Jiri Lehecka

First up, Francisco Cerundolo will take on Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Hamburg European Open.

Cerundolo entered Hamburg after a semifinal run in Madrid and a fourth-round exit in Rome. He started his campaign with a routine straight sets win over Pedro Martinez in the first round.

Lehecka, meanwhile, entered the event on the back of early exits in Madrid and Rome. He steadied the ship with a hard-fought win over Borna Gojo in the first round, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Considering their skill set on clay and results on tour, Cerundolo will be a clear favorite to win. He should be able to power through an out-of-form Lehecka in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Cerundolo

#3 Andrey Rublev vs Justin Engel

Rublev in action at the Hamburg European Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Andrey Rublev will take on Justin Engel in the second round.

Rublev has struggled to find his rhythm on clay. He's chalked up third-round exits in Madrid and Monte-Carlo and second-round exits in Barcelona and Rome. Usually dependable on clay, the Russian started his campaign in Hamburg with a confident win over Damir Dzumhur, 6-4, 6-3.

On the contrary, Justin Engel has stunned the men's locker room by taking out Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. The 17-year-old defeated the German in straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(4). The youngster has registered only his second win on the main tour.

Rublev will be up against a tricky contender, but should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Andrey Rublev.

#2 Brandon Nakashima vs Luciano Darderi

Third, Brandon Nakashima will take on Luciano Darderi in the second round of the Hamburg European Open.

Nakashima has had a promising season so far. He showcased his resiliency with a fourth-round finish in Madrid and a third-round appearance in Rome. The American started his campaign in Hamburg by eliminating Raphael Collignon in the first round.

Darderi, meanwhile, has played a lot of tennis on clay this year. He secured a title-winning run in Marrakech and reached the quarterfinals in Munich. The Italian began his campaign with a dominant win over Diego Dedura Palomero in the first round. He defeated the local favorite 6-1, 6-4 in Hamburg.

Considering their record on tour and results on clay, an even contest will be on the cards. Nakashima will have to dig deep to pick up the win, but should be able to sneak through to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Predicted Winner: Brandon Nakashima.

#1 Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Tiafoe is the second seed at the Hamburg European Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Frances Tiafoe will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

Tiafoe has yet to win a title this year. Apart from a runner-up finish in Houston, he hasn't made a valuable contribution on tour. The American entered Hamburg after a second-round exit in Rome and defeated Yunchaokete Bu in the first round, 7-5, 6-2.

On the other hand, Bautista Agut has yet to register back-to-back wins this year. He entered Hamburg after early exits in Monte-Carlo, Munich, Madrid and Rome. The Spaniard stunned the in-form American Marcos Giron in the first round. He defeated Giron in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-0.

Both players need a deep run in Hamburg to increase their chances at the French Open. Considering their results this year and fitness levels on court, Tiafoe will have a slight edge in this bout. He should be able to withstand the early pressure from the Spaniard and provide the killer blow in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Frances Tiafoe

