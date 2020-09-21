Hamburg Open 2020: Felix Auger Aliassime vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger Aliassime vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 22 September 2020

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2020

Round: Round of 32 (First Round)

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP Masters 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,062,520

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

20-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime is one of the rising stars in the men's game and has been in good form this year. He reached the semi-finals of the Adelaide event in January and the finals in Rotterdam & Marseille in February prior to the tennis shutdown.

In recent weeks, Aliassime reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the fourth round of the US Open. He also suffered a first round exit at the Italian Open last week.

His opponent is 25-year-old Lorenzo Sonego, who is ranked No. 47, just one spot below his personal best. The Italian won a round in Rome last week. It was only the second time in nine events that he has passed the first round on the tour in 2020.

But Sonego played some of his best tennis in 2019, winning his 1st ATP Tour title at Antalya, reaching the semi-finals of Kitzbuhel, the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and winning a Challenger title in Genoa.

Lorenzo Sonego reached the second round of the Italian Open in Rome last week.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Felix Auger Aliassime and Lorenzo Sonego have never faced each other on the tour, so the head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Felix Auger Aliassime, who loves playing the piano in his free time, has been steadily rising up the ranks in recent years and it's all down to his hard work and self-belief.

After reaching the last 16 in New York, Aliassime told the ATP Tour website:

“I felt like that was a deserved result in New York. I wish I could have gone further, but I think there was a good lesson from that second week and there were some good wins and some very good tennis from my part. I’m proud of the work I did and the future looks good."

Felix Auger-Aliassime with the runner-up trophy alongside winner Laslo Djere at the ATP Rio Open 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Canadian knows how to play on clay, having trained on the surface during his younger days in Montreal. He reached the finals at the Rio Open and the Lyon Open on clay in 2019 and 3 of his titles on the Challenger circuit have come on this surface.

Sonego may have won his only title on grass but coming from Italy, he is very well familiar with the surface. But Auger Aliassime should be able to come through and win this in straight sets.

Prediction: Felix Auger Aliassime to win in straight sets