Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer made headlines when he was fined $40,000 for striking the umpire’s chair during the ATP 250 tournament at Lyon. He was disqualified for his outburst late in the first set against French teenager Fils at Lyon.

The World No. 56 has now stated that the official was responsible for causing the incident.

The episode occurred when Ymer implored umpire Rogerio Santos to take a closer look at a ball mark during his Round of 16 match against France’s Arthur Fils. The Swede argued with the umpire over a return that landed close to the line, pointing to a mark on the clay to make his case.

According to Santos, however, the ball bounced on the line and he had no reason to check for a mark on the court.

Ymer showed his displeasure by smacking the base of the umpire’s stand, separating the racket head from the handle on his second strike. This led to him being disqualified and Fils winning by default.

Ymer had to forfeit the €9,980 (about $10,500) in prize money and 20 ranking points he gained when he reached the second round of the Lyon Open. He was also handed down a fine of €27,490 (about $29,000).

Speaking to the Associated Press, Mikael Ymer attempted to clarify his position on the issue. He said it was clear from the video as to what brought on his reaction, though he also acknowledged that it was not justified. However, he added that there was no reason to explain himself.

“With all due respect, I think it’s pretty clear from the video what caused it and why I reacted the way I reacted. Not justifying it at all, of course,” Ymer said.

“But for me to sit here and to explain? I think it’s pretty clear what led me to that place. I think that’s pretty clear in the video.”

Lorenzo Musetti prevailed against Mikael Ymer at the 2023 French Open

2023 French Open - Day One

Mikael Ymer was most recently in action at the ongoing French Open. It was his first tournament since being disqualified four days ago from the Lyon Open for smashing his racket against the umpire’s chair.

However, he fell in the first round to Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated him 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday (May 28) afternoon.

This time around, Mikael Ymer’s exit was far less dramatic as he was outplayed by Musetti on Court 7. The Swede made 47 unforced errors to 24 by the Italian and also sent down six double faults in the match, compared to only one by his opponent.

The match ended with an ace from the World No. 18’s racket, at which point Ymer walked up to the net and shook hands with his opponent.

Musetti then got the better of Russian Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round earlier this week. He will next face Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

The pair have met once before in Barcelona, with Musetti winning that encounter in three sets.

