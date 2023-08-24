"Hanging with some legends" - Serena Williams' ex-coach poses with Venus Williams in front of Billie Jean King's US Open theme art poster

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs posed with Venus Williams in front of the Billie Jean King's theme art poster. It was launched as part of the US Open's year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the Grand Slam event in New York.

The poster showcases King, a pioneer and champion for equal rights for women in tennis, and is on display outside the stadiums at the US Open.

The theme art was first unveiled at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier between the United States and Austria in Delray Beach. It has been designed by Brazillian illustrator Camila Pinheiro and captures the 12-time Grand Slam champion's 70's look, with the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty in the backdrop.

Stubbs took to Twitter to share a selfie with Venus Williams in front of the poster. As a nod to both former Grand Slam champions, Stubbs wrote:

"Just hanging with some legends today @usopen @Venuseswilliams @BillieJeanKing."

Williams is set to make her 24th appearance at this year's edition of the US Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion had recently pulled out of the Cleveland Open due to an injury and is now back on the court for her home Slam.

Venus Williams gears up for her 24th appearance at the US Open

Venus Williams at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Two-time US Open champion Venus Williams is set to compete at the 2023 US Open, scheduled to begin on Monday, August 28.

The American reached the final of the Major in her maiden appearance in 1997. She made it as far as the semifinals in 1998 and 1999 before claiming her first US Open title in 2000.

The former World No. 1 clashed with her sister Serena Williams to successfully defend her title in 2001. Since then, she has earned a semifinal spot thrice - in 2007, 2010, and 2017.

The 43-year-old legend is often welcomed on the court with loud cheers and applause from fans in the stadium. As she recently entered a stadium for a practice session at Flushing Meadows, Williams was surrounded by fans vying for pictures and autographs.

The US Open's official channel on Twitter shared a short clip from her arrival and her practice match.

"Venus is here. The 7x Grand Slam singles winner is set to make her 24th #USOpen appearance," they wrote.

Venus Williams has received a wildcard and her opponent will be known once the draw is announced.

