"Hanging in there" - Martina Navratilova gives update on her cancer treatment

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, gave an update on her health by saying that she was "hanging in there."

Navratilova was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer, 13 years after radiation treatment allowed her to make a full recovery from the same disease.

A lymph node was found in the 18-time Grand Slam champion's neck in November. Diagnosis confirmed the presence of a suspicious mass in her breast, confirming it to be cancer.

Replying to a fan on social media, Martina Navratilova stated that she was doing well and thanked her for her concern.

"How are you @Martina? Just remember, nothing can beat YOU. 💪," the fan asked.

"Hanging in there, thanks:)," Navratilova replied.

Martina Navratilova promises to fight cancer with everything she's got

Martina Navratilova at a WTA event in 2022. (PC: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Martina Navratilova has faced the ordeal of fighting the dreaded disease. She previously went through a similar ordeal in 2010, when she revealed that she was suffering from breast cancer.

Having successfully beaten cancer back in 2010, the 67-year-old's recent revelation of the recurrence of breast cancer and the detection of Stage 1 throat cancer came as a shock to many.

However, the 18-time Grand Slam champion hoped for a favorable outcome, vowing to fight cancer with all she's got.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got," she said days after being diagnosed with cancer.

The lead researcher and CEO of the American Cancer Society, Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, opined that Martina Navratilova's cancer prognosis looks "exceptionally positive."

Speaking to GMA News, Knudsen stated that the "identification in early stage 1" gives the American "a highly favorable prognosis."

"It's actually less uncommon than you think for individuals to be diagnosed with more than one cancer over their lifetime," she said.

"It does make treatment a little more complicated but the bright light here is that she was able to identify both cancers at early stage. With that throat cancer, the identification at early stage 1 gives her a highly favorable prognosis," she added.

Navratilova said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support towards her. She revealed that her phone had been "blowing up" with messages and support from people.

She started her treatment in the second week of January, which will take place primarily in New York, according to the WTA.

