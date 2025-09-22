Hangzhou Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: Alexander Bublik, Valentin Royer & others in action- TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The Hangzhou Open 2025 will conclude with the singles and doubles final on Day 8 (September 23) of the tournament. Third seed Alexander Bublik will take on qualifier Valentin Royer in the singles final. The Kazakh is gunning to capture his fourth title this year.

Royer is contesting his maiden final at the ATP level. He has already ousted three seeded players, including top seed Andrey Rublev, en route to the final. He will aim to claim one last scalp in order to finish the most successful week of his blossoming career on a high.

Top seeds Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler will face Nicolas Barrientos and David Pel in the doubles final. The top seeds are bidding to capture their second title of the season. With a couple interesting match-ups set to wrap up this year's edition, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Hangzhou Open:

Hangzhou Open 2025 Schedule: Day 8

Centre Court

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (1) Francisco Cabral/Lucas Miedler vs Nicolas Barrientos/David Pel

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Valentin Royer vs (3) Alexander Bublik

Hangzhou Open 2025: Where to Watch

Lucas Miedler and Francisco Cabral at the Winston-Salem Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Hangzhou Open 2025:

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Belgium - BeTV

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Canada - TSN

China - ESPN International China

Cyprus - CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia - Digisport

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

France - Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland

Greece - OTE

Hong Kong - PCCW

Hungary - Network 4

India - Tennis TV

Israel - Sport5 Israel

Italy - Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - Eclat

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

New Zealand - Tennis TV

Norway - TV2 Norway

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV Portugal

Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Sweden; Finland - TV4 AB

Taiwan - Sino Catch Sportcast

Turkey - S Sport Turkey

United Kingdom - Sky UK

United States - Tennis Channel

Live streaming will also be available on TennisTV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Hangzhou Open 2025: Match Timings

The doubles final will get underway at 4:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 7:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Doubles final) Start time (Singles final) USA, Canada September 23, 2025, 4:30 a.m. ET September 23, 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET UK September 23, 2025, 9:30 a.m. BST September 23, 2025, 12:30 p.m. BST India September 23, 2025, 2:00 p.m. IST September 23, 2025, 5:00 p.m. IST

