Hangzhou Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: Alexander Bublik, Valentin Royer & others in action- TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The Hangzhou Open 2025 will conclude with the singles and doubles final on Day 8 (September 23) of the tournament. Third seed Alexander Bublik will take on qualifier Valentin Royer in the singles final. The Kazakh is gunning to capture his fourth title this year.
Royer is contesting his maiden final at the ATP level. He has already ousted three seeded players, including top seed Andrey Rublev, en route to the final. He will aim to claim one last scalp in order to finish the most successful week of his blossoming career on a high.
Top seeds Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler will face Nicolas Barrientos and David Pel in the doubles final. The top seeds are bidding to capture their second title of the season. With a couple interesting match-ups set to wrap up this year's edition, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Hangzhou Open:
Hangzhou Open 2025 Schedule: Day 8
Centre Court
Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (1) Francisco Cabral/Lucas Miedler vs Nicolas Barrientos/David Pel
Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Valentin Royer vs (3) Alexander Bublik
Hangzhou Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Hangzhou Open 2025:
Latin America - ESPN International Latam
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
Belgium - BeTV
Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport
Canada - TSN
China - ESPN International China
Cyprus - CYTA
Czech Republic; Slovakia - Digisport
Denmark - TV2 Denmark
France - Eurosport France
Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland
Greece - OTE
Hong Kong - PCCW
Hungary - Network 4
India - Tennis TV
Israel - Sport5 Israel
Italy - Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - Eclat
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
New Zealand - Tennis TV
Norway - TV2 Norway
Poland - Polsat
Portugal - Sport TV Portugal
Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Sweden; Finland - TV4 AB
Taiwan - Sino Catch Sportcast
Turkey - S Sport Turkey
United Kingdom - Sky UK
United States - Tennis Channel
Live streaming will also be available on TennisTV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Hangzhou Open 2025: Match Timings
The doubles final will get underway at 4:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 7:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: