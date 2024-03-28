Danielle Collins' sudden shift in expression while celebrating her Miami Open quarterfinal win has elicited amusement from tennis fans.

Following a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sorana Cirstea, Collins squared off against 23rd seed Caroline Garcia for a place in the last four on Wednesday, March 27. The American claimed a crucial break in the eighth game to go 5-3 up and held the serve to win the opening set.

Garcia, troubled by her shoulder injury, made no inroads as Collins wrapped up the second set to register another 6-3, 6-2 win. The American has now extended her winning record against Garcia to 4-0.

After the match, Collins waved at the crowd, celebrating her win with a wide grin on her face. The American then suddenly changed her expression, giving a bland and exhausted look.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were quick to pass their remarks on Collins' uncanny gesture. One fan suggested that the American was just relieved to have finished her match.

"Hilarious! Happiness to 'I'm effin' done here, where is my shower'," the fan wrote on Reddit.

The fan's comment on Reddit

Another fan reckoned it was Collins comprehending the post-match questions from the media about her possible retirement.

"The moment she realizes "c**p now's the part where they ask me another dozen questions about how I ought to rethink retirement," they wrote.

Reactions from Reddit

A third user joked that Collins always gives out an expression as if "someone took her favorite toy."

"While I can appreciate her bulldozer type of tennis, I'm not a fan of her on-court personality. She always acts like someone took her favorite toy," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Reddit reactions

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The games were really close" - Danielle Collins sums up her Miami Open QF win over Caroline Garcia

Danielle Collins at the 2022 Miami Open

Danielle Collins stated that her Miami Open quarter-final win over Caroline Garcia was not as easy as the scoreline suggested. The former World No. 7 credited her opponent's strong hitting and maintained that the games were evenly matched.

"She [Garcia] hit some really strong shots and the games were really close. I don't think that the set scores are necessarily a reflection of how close the match really is. It's been like that everytime we play," Collins said, as per Eurosport.

Collins has had a stellar run in Miami so far, dropping just a single set throughout the tournament. The American defeated Bernarda Pera, Anastasia Potapova, Elina Avanesyan, and Sorana Cirstea before knocking out Garcia.

Collins will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals on Thursday (March 28) in what will be their first meeting on the tour. Alexandrova, meanwhile, registered a comeback win over home favorite Jessica Pegula, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.