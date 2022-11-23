"Happy Birthday to my twin and riding partner" - Sloane Stephens wishes her mother Sybil Smith

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens had an adorable wish for her mother, Sybil Smith, on the occasion of her birthday.

Stephens took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, to put up a heartfelt post accompanied by a couple of lovely photos of the mother-daughter duo.

Calling the former collegiate swimmer her "twin and riding partner," the tennis star wrote that "everything is just right" when she finds her mother by her side.

"Happy Birthday to my twin and riding partner @sybilasmith ❤️ There is no me without you and all that you do daily to keep this ship afloat! Once you're by my side, everything is just right! Today is all about you! Let's celebrate! 🎂," Stephens wrote in her post.

Stephens also put up an Instagram story on the same post, asking her followers to wish her mother.

"Go wish my twin a Happy Birthdayy," Stephens wrote.

Stephens has a very close bond with her mother, which is evident from the frequent photos she keeps sharing of the two on her social media handles. From shopping to touring new cities together to even indulging in some pampering sessions with Smith, Stephens shares it all with her fans.

Sybil Smith has played an important role in shaping the person that Stephens is today. Smith was the one who introduced her daughter to tennis and has seen her grow into a Grand Slam champion.

After winning the 2017 US Open, Stephens opened up on the rock solid support her mother has provided her throughout her career despite one coach belittling her chances of success in tennis.

"We've been on such a journey together. My mom is incredible," Stephens was quoted as saying by USA Today.

"I think parents don’t get enough credit. When I was 11 years old, my mom took me to a tennis academy. One of the directors there told my mom that I'd be lucky if I was a Division II player and I got a scholarship.

"I think any parent that ever supports their child -- you could be me one day," she added. "So parents, never give up on your kids. If they want to do something, always encourage them."

More recently, in 2020, Sloane Stephens told Bustle how Smith had taught her to give back and appreciate everybody around her.

How did Sloane Stephens fare in 2022?

Sloane Stephens in action at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

Sloane Stephens finished the 2022 season with a 18-17 win-loss record. This included a title win at Abierto Akron Zapopan - a WTA 250 event in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was her first tour-level trophy since her 2018 Miami triumph.

Among her other notable performances this year were a run to the quarterfinals of the French Open and the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara.

In the latter, which was also her final event of the season, Stephens had a terrific showing. She beat the likes of Belinda Bencic, Caroline Garcia and Linda Fruhvirtova before losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. Her exploits pushed the former World No. 3 to her current ranking of No. 37.

