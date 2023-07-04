"Happy husband, Happy wife" - Ons Jabeur and husband Karim Kamoun share an adorable moment at Wimbledon 2023

Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian tennis sensation, recently shared a photograph of herself spending some quality time with her husband and trainer, Karim Kamoun, at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Jabeur and Kamoun tied the knot in November 2015 after dating for a couple of years. Kamoun is a former professional fencer, who represented Tunisia in several international competitions. He has a master’s degree in sports science and is a fitness coach.

In 2017, Kamoun joined Jabeur as her fitness trainer and has been accompanying her on the tour ever since. The couple has faced some challenges in balancing their professional and personal relationship, but they have also enjoyed numerous delightful moments together.

The post was originally uploaded by the official WTA Instagram account on Monday, July 3, which showed various players preparing for their Wimbledon matches. The caption reads:

“Championships ready.”

Jabeur shared the picture of herself and her husband on her own account and added a heart emoji. The picture showed Jabeur and Kamoun sharing a light moment at the All-England Club.

“Happy husband, happy wife ❤.” Jabeur wrote on Instagram.

Ons Jabeur on Instagram

Ons Jabeur aims to go one better at Wimbledon as she faces Magdalena Frech in R1

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open

Sixth seed and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, Ons Jabeur, will begin her campaign at the All England Club on Tuesday, July 4, against Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Jabeur's transition to grass has been far from smooth this year. She lost in the first round in Berlin, where she was the defending champion, and then fell to Camila Giorgi in the Round of 16 in Eastbourne. She has only one win on grass this year, which cannot be considered ideal preparation for defending last year's points at SW19.

Frech, on the other hand, has been enjoying a career-best season. The 25-year-old Pole has been impressive on grass, reaching the quarterfinals in Nottingham and Birmingham.

Frech’s best showing at a Grand Slam came at Wimbledon last year when she made the third round for the first time in her career. She will be hoping to repeat the feat or even better it this time around.

Jabeur and Frech have met once so far, at Indian Wells earlier this year. The Tunisian came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a hard-fought encounter.

Ons Jabeur will be wary of Magdalena Frech’s resilience and consistency and will need to bring her best game to avoid an early exit.

