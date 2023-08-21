British No. 1 Katie Boulter light-heartedly teased her boyfriend Alex De Minaur for spilling Diet Coke on her trousers.

The couple, who started dating in March of 2020, are currently in New York, preparing for the US Open Championships. The pair was last seen competing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Boulter, who recently claimed a title at the 2023 Nottingham Open, offered a tongue-in-cheek response to her boyfriend for spilling a beverage on her. She took to her Instagram account and proposed a boyfriend exchange due to the mishap.

“Get yourself a boyfriend who spills diet coke on your new trousers on their first outing. Happy to exchange terms for a boyfriend exchange, any takers DM me,” Katie Boulter wrote.

Alex De Minaur in Katie Boulters Instagram story

The couple decided to make their relationship public in 2021 and have been giving fans a glimpse into their lives on social media. In March, they joyfully marked their three-year anniversary with an intimate candlelit dinner.

De Minaur, also expressed his admiration for Katie Boulter's accomplishments after she secured her inaugural WTA trophy at the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham. Boulter exhibited her class throughout the event, not dropping a single set before ultimately overpowering her fellow compatriot Jodie Burrage with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory in the final.

In a display of support, De Minaur took to his Instagram story on June 18 to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Katie Boulter.

“You’re my idol,” De Minaur wrote on Instagram.

However, Boulter is yet to find her best form on the hardcourts, managing to chalk up just four wins out of seven matches and a second-round appearance at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The 27-year-old also participated in Cincinnati and struggled to get past the qualification rounds. She will be hoping to fine-tune her game ahead of the US Open Championships.

"I'm coming for you, slowly" - Katie Boulter playfully jokes about her and Alex de Minaur's joint success in reaching career-best rankings

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Following their impressive performances at the 2023 National Bank Open, both Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur achieved career-high rankings.

Boulter's remarkable week propelled her up the WTA rankings by an impressive 12 spots, securing her position as World No. 60. Simultaneously, De Minaur's exceptional display elevated him to World No. 12 in the ATP rankings, marking a significant climb of six places.

Taking to her social media platform on Instagram, Boulter expressed her elation over their achievements and playfully issued a challenge to her partner, the Australian tennis sensation.

"I'm coming for you, Alex de Minaur (slowly)," Katie Boulter wrote in an Instagram Story.

Katie Boulter adds to her Instagram story

While Boulter has only managed to reach the main draw at the US Open once in her career, De Minaur will be making his seventh appearance. His best result at the hardcourt Major has been a quarterfinal finish in 2021. Both players will be determined to make a significant impact this time around.