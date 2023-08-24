"Happy to be a part of Ace's training and journey"- Jessica Pegula on bringing service dog to US Open exhibition match

Jessica Pegula came out with a service dog named Ace during the US Open "Stars of the Open" exhibition match.

"Stars of the Open" is an exclusive exhibition match, which featured some of the biggest names in tennis. The proceeds from this event will go towards supporting Ukrainian Relief Efforts through GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The match also featured special appearances by the esteemed six-time NBA All-Star, Jimmy Butler and Sebastian Yatra.

Tennis stars who graced the event were the defending US Open Champion, Carlos Alcaraz, along with Frances Tiafoe, Chris Eubanks, and Pegula to name few.

Jessica Pegula has a deep affection for dogs. Alongside her husband, Taylor Gahagen, she proudly parents two dogs - a chocolate Labrador called Tucker and a miniature Australian shepherd called Maddie. She also had another canine companion, German shepherd, Dexter who tragically passed away recently . In a touching tribute, the World No. 3 dedicated her 2023 Canadian Open title to Dexter.

During the exhibition match, Pegula entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium accompanied by a service dog named Ace. Hailing from the organization "K9 For Warriors" who work towards eradicating veteran suicide by providing the veterans with highly-trained Service Dogs suffering from PTSD.

The video featuring her with Ace was shared by the official US Open pages. Jessica Pegula re-shared the video and expressed her delight in being involved in Ace's training and journey before the pup finds a loving home with a veteran. She also described Ace as a remarkably well-behaved canine companion.

"12/10 a very good girl. Happy to be a part of Ace’s training and journey before she finds a veteran to call home 💕," Pegula tweeted.

Jessica Pegula set to honor Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' at US Open 2023 with outfit and shoes inspired by American tennis legend

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Jessica Pegula recently unveiled her outfit for the 2023 US Open, drawing inspiration from the iconic tennis legend, Billie Jean King.

Pegula's ensemble comprises a blue jacket adorned with elegant white stripes, perfectly complemented by a matching skirt. Completing the outfit are white shoes, tastefully accented with blue laces. The jacket and shoes bear a striking resemblance to those worn by King during her iconic "Battle of the Sexes" match against Bobby Riggs in 1973, a match she won in straight sets.

The match was a groundbreaking event for women's tennis, as King demonstrated that women could compete with men on an equal footing.

On Saturday, August 19, journalist Bastien Fachan took to social media and shared the picture of Pegula's ensemble.

"Jessica Pegula's outfit for the US Open 🔥. Both the jacket and the shoes are inspired by Billie Jean King's iconic looks over the years, celebrating 50 years since she won the Battle of the Sexes," the Fachan tweeted.

