"Happy for you" - Iga Swiatek, Angelique Kerber & other tennis players react to Petra Kvitova's wedding to coach Jiri Vanek

Petra Kvitova tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and coach Jiri Vanek on Sunday, delighting tennis fans around the world.

Vanek has been coaching the World No. 8 since 2016. He and Kvitova didn't start dating until the early summer of 2021, following which the pair announced their engagement on social media in July of last year.

A year later, the couple shared photos from the day of their wedding, which took place in a luxury resort just outside of Prague, with only those closest to the couple in attendance. Barbora Strycova, a long-time friend and colleague of Petra Kvitova, was among those present.

The two-time Grand Slam winner took to her social media accounts to post her wedding picture, writing:

"Mr and Mrs. 22.7.2023.

Expectedly, well wishes poured in, and World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek was among the first to congratulate the couple. The Pole commented on Petra Kvitova's Instagram post, saying she is happy for them.

"Congratulations! I'm happy for you," Swiatek wrote.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber also weighed in and congratulated the couple.

"Congrats," she wrote, adding two heart emojis.

British tennis sensation Harriet Dart couldn't contain her excitement about the wedding, which was apparent by her comment on the Czech's Instagram post.

"Petra," Dart wrote, adding two smiling faces with heart eyes emojis.

Slovak tennis player Magdalena Rybarikova wrote:

"Congratulations to you guys."

Cagla Buyukakcay, a Turkish player, was the next to congratulate the star couple, writing:

"Congratulations."

Belgian tennis ace and four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters was next on the list.

"Congratulations !" she wrote, adding two heart emojis.

Clijsters' congratulations was followed by another from three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur.

"Congrats," the 2023 Wimbledon runner-up wrote.

Petra Kvitova was knocked out in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2023

Petra Kvitova in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon champion, had a less-than-ideal journey at the 2023 edition of the grass-court Major, as she was knocked out by eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

Kvitova attended a press conference following her loss and was asked to share her thoughts on her loss, to which she replied:

"Yeah, the thoughts obviously not good. I lost pretty quickly, which didn't happen to me pretty often. Yeah, that's how it was. I think that she played pretty solid game, and I made too many unforced errors. Yeah, I was prepared what I should play, but I probably risked too much."

Upon getting asked about her schedule for the next couple of months, the Czech said:

"Well, I'm entered in Montreal, Cincinnati, US Open, classic start, and then after US Open, I have no idea because the schedule, it's tough. So I'm not sure about the traveling and what I gonna play there. It's China, Guadalajara, as well. Yeah, it will be interesting (smiling)."