"Harry's girl is straight outta Compton, I was like, are they talking about Serena?" – when Serena Williams and Meghan Markle discussed controversial headline by British tabloid regarding the latter's relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle invited Serena Williams to be her first guest when she started her podcast “Archetypes” in August 2022.

The friends discussed their upbringing, values, careers and family. In one such segment, Serena Williams and the Duchess had a light-hearted conversation regarding the offensive article about Meghan Markle published in 2016 by a British tabloid titled "(Almost) Straight Outta Compton". Whereas, the full headline read, "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed – so will he be dropping by for tea?".

Speaking about the incident, Meghan Markle revealed that she was confused by the implications as she did not grow up in Compton, while Williams set the record straight by clarifying that it was her that was from the city.

“I'm the one for the record that grew up in Compton,” Williams said.

“I was about to say! When they said, ‘Harry's girl is straight outta Compton’, I was like, are they talking about Serena? You love a red-head,” Markle laughed, adding “And I'm like, I'm not from Compton. I've never lived in Compton. My mom doesn't live in Compton. But by the way, what's wrong with Compton? My girl Serena’s from there!”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further stressed that she was proud to have come from the Californian city and mentioned a few other well-known figures who were brought up there as well.

“I'm so proud to be from Compton, I have to say. Dr. Dre is from Compton, you know. What's his name? The actor Kevin…. (She remembers the name with help from Markle) Kevin Costner is from Compton! He is. Yes, he is. Google it! He even talks about it! Isn’t it fascinating? I’m like yasss! It’s pretty cool,” Williams said.

“I don't think that we're as fearless as we were then” – Serena Williams and Meghan Markle discussed being fearless as kids

Meghan Markle cheers for Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle also talked about the sense of fearlessness they had as children. Markle noted that she and Serena Williams grew up with similar experiences and had a desire to break down barriers as kids.

“Both of us at 11 years old, growing up in L.A., that was the time that I found a commercial to be sexist. And I wrote the letters and that commercial got changed; And you said I'd want other people to be like me; What was it about our 11 year old selves? Because when you're young, I find you're so innocent, but you're also so fearless,” the Duchess remarked.

“Somehow, as we get older, because of these archetypes, because of what society’s doing, because of the pressure of the media, because of all this noise, I don't think that we're as fearless as we were then,” Markle added.

Williams, who related to Markle about facing hardship and public scrutiny, however, complimented her for being fearless.

“I think you're fearless. You're way more fearless than I am,” she remarked.

