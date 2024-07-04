Has Andy Murray won a Grand Slam in doubles? All you need to know ahead of the Brit's Wimbledon outing with brother Jamie & Emma Raducanu

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray's injury concerns didn't allow him one final hurrah in singles at the 2024 Wimbledon. However, he's still going to have his swansong at the All England Club, albeit in doubles.

Following his withdrawal from the singles event, Murray confirmed that he will team up with his brother Jamie to compete in men's doubles. When the mixed doubles draw was revealed yesterday (July 3), the three-time Major champion received a wildcard to participate alongside Emma Raducanu.

Playing doubles is physically less demanding than singles, so Murray is less likely to worsen his condition or pick up a new injury. He has made sporadic appearances in doubles events throughout his career. With the Brit's final appearance at Wimbledon coming in doubles, here's a quick look at how he has fared in the discipline at the Majors over the years:

Andy Murray has no Grand Slam titles to his name in doubles

Andy Murray's record in singles has cemented his position as one of the all-time greats of the sport. He won three Major titles, with two of them coming at Wimbledon. He also reached another eight Grand Slam finals. He won a total of 46 career titles, and ascended to the top of the rankings in a memorable manner in 2016.

However, Murray has never been able to replicate the same level of success in doubles. He has participated in the men's doubles event at the Majors on seven occasions, and has won only three matches. He partnered Dan Evans to compete at last month's French Open, and the duo bowed out in the first round.

Murray will rely heavily on his brother Jamie to take the lead during their Wimbledon campaign. The latter is a doubles specialist, and has claimed two Majors titles, both in 2016 at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Jamie Murray was also a runner-up at the 2015 Wimbledon, and has five mixed doubles titles to his name as well. The brothers haven't paired up that often, so they will be keen to make this an affair to remember.

Coming to mixed doubles, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu's partnership will certainly grab plenty of eyeballs. The former has participated in mixed doubles thrice at the Majors, that too only at Wimbledon, while this will be the latter's mixed doubles debut.

Murray's first appearance was way back in 2005, and he lost in the first round. He made it a round further the following year, and didn't compete in the discipline until 2019. He teamed up with another high-profile name that year, Serena Williams, and they reached the third round.

Murray's best result in mixed doubles has been outside of the Majors, claiming the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics with Laura Robson. Coincidentally, the venue for the same was Wimbledon, and he won the gold medal in singles as well. The Brit has some fond memories at the All England Club, and a title of any sort would be the perfect end to his story at the venue.

