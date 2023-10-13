Serena Williams has played a lot of legendary players during her time as a professional tennis player. In 2015, the American faced off against an unconventional opponent as she picked up the racket to play a friendly match against former US president Donald Trump.

Williams was invited to the opening of a tennis facility at the Tennis Performance Center at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. After the ceremony, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and Trump played exhibition tennis to mark the occasion.

While Williams was in athletic gear, Trump, true to his style, played some shots in his suit. He removed his shoes and played barefoot.

The video from the event has resurfaced and gone viral on social media, with over 10 million views on X (formerly Twitter) alone.

Tennis fans were amazed to see Williams and Trump volleying and praised the latter for his wayward yet powerful forehand. Some even suggested Trump had a better forehand than some professional players.

"Trump truly a generational talent lmfaooo," one fan joked.

"He hit that first swing like the ball owed him money," a fan posted.

"Trump literally has a better FH than Tsitsipas," another fan claimed.

"Both are pretty awesome, No it doesn't matter when," said a fan.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"He has the right to do whatever he wants" - Serena Williams on the prospect of playing in front of Donald Trump

In 2018, after Donald Trump ascended to the presidency of the United States, there were rumors that he might visit the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to watch a contest at the Wimbledon Championships.

Trump was on a state visit to the UK at the time and Serena Wiliams was competing at SW19 that year, too.

After her fourth-round win over Evgeniya Rodina, the American legend was asked about the prospect of Trump coming to watch one of her matches.

Reporters questioned Serena Williams if she would be affected in any way if Trump is watching from the stands. The 42-year-old said that seeing the 77-year-old would not affect her play and the then-US President could do whatever he wished.

"I feel like he has the right to do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to come to a Wimbledon final, he has that right. I hope I'll be there. I still have a lot of matches to win. For me, I can't even think that far. I'm just thinking one at a time," she replied (via France24).

Serena Williams reached the final of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships and was one step away from her 24th Grand Slam title. However, Angelique Kerber stopped Williams' run in the title contest to win her third Grand Slam title.

