John Millman has urged improved standards across South American tournaments amid court condition concerns arising from the Chile Open.

The 2024 Chile Open commenced on Monday, February 26, at the center court of Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica in Santiago. The court is currently at the center of criticism for its uneven surface. Players have expressed concerns about the risk of injury playing in such conditions.

Joao Fonseca, a 17-year-old wildcard entrant, while chasing a ball on the baseline during his first-round match against Thiago Agustine Tirante, caught his foot on a sticky patch on the surface. The teenager tripped and landed heavily on the ground.

Other players were left baffled by the terrible bounce off the surface, costing them vital points.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, John Millman echoed the worries of players. The Aussie maintained that there were already efforts to push the standards of South American tournaments when he was part of the ATP Player Council in 2020.

"I would have loved to play more in South America. I wasn’t good enough on dirt! But when I was on the players council there was a push for minimum standards, including court surface," Millman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Millman stated that the Santiago court cannot be singled out, as he pleaded for improved levels across all venues with similar issues.

"Has to be better at all levels, can’t single out Santiago here, happens at a lot of venues," he added.

Amid John Millman's plea, here is a look at other players who have raised concerns about Chile Open court conditions

Before John Millman's plea, Roberto Carballes Baena, Cristian Garin, and Thiago Agustin Tirante had expressed concerns about the court conditions at the Chile Open.

Seventh-seed Baena lost his first-round match against Corentin Moutet on Tuesday. He held the court conditions accountable for his loss and expressed disbelief at an ATP event held under such conditions.

"I think it’s a shame that an ATP is played on this court, I think it’s dangerous for the players," Baena said as per CLAY.

Meanwhile, former champion Garin, who lost to compatriot Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in the opener, said the Santiago court was the "worst" he ever played at the ATP level.

"I love the tournament, but reality is that this is the worst court I've ever played in ATP level," Garin stated.

Argentina's Tirante maintained that the court was loose and had a pit-like formation at the back, which runs the risk of injury for players.

"The court is very loose and we run the risk of injury. Even though there are no stones, when you slide at the back of the court there is like a pit," the Argentine said.

Tirante, however, emerged victorious in his first-round match against Joao Fonseca. He will now face Corentin Moutet on Wednesday.