Has Djokovic beaten Nadal at the French Open? How many times has the Serbian won the French Open?

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have won 41 Grand Slam singles titles between them, have crossed swords nine times at the French Open so far.

Djokovic trails the 13-time Roland Garros champion 2-7 in their head-to-head at the Parisian Major.

Has Djokovic beaten Nadal at the French Open?

Djokovic reacts during his 2015 French Open quarterfinal with Nadal

Djokovic earned his only two wins over Nadal at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2021.

Incidentally, the two faced off for the very first time in their careers at the French Open in 2006, where the southpaw won via retirement in the quarterfinals.

Nadal continued his Roland Garros mastery over Djokovic in the semifinals in 2007 and 2008, and the 2012 final. He was finally stretched to five sets by the Serb in an enthralling 2013 semifinal. Djokovic gave his all but could not stop the Spaniard from notching a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 9-7 win.

They squared off once more in the 2014 final, where Nadal came storming back to win in four sets.

After six successive defeats, Djokovic finally solved the Nadal puzzle at Roland Garros in 2015. The 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 victory gave the Serb his first-ever win over the King of Clay on the Parisian terre battue.

However, Nadal returned to haunt Djokovic once again in the 2020 final to record his seventh win over the 20-time Major winner at the claycourt Slam.

The World No. 1 avenged that defeat the following year with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 triumph over the Spaniard for just his second win over Nadal at Roland Garros.

How many times has the Serbian won the French Open?

Djokovic with the French Open 2021 trophy

Novak Djokovic has lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires twice in his illustrious career in 2016 and 2021.

The Serbian's first title at the Parisian Major came after a long wait. Following heartbreaking losses in the 2012 and 2014 finals to Rafael Nadal, the 34-year-old advanced to the summit clash yet again in 2015.

His path to the final included a quarterfinal victory over Nadal. Djokovic even overcame stiff resistance from Andy Murray, beating the Scot in five grueling sets in the semifinals.

As the overwhelming favorite to finally land his first-ever French Open trophy, the Serb once again crash landed after a flying start. This time, his opponent in the summit clash was Stan Wawrinka, who came back to win the match in four sets.

Djokovic, however, was able to shrug off the disappointment pretty quickly. He bounced back the very next year in stupendous fashion to taste glory at Roland Garros for the very first time in his career. The 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Murray in the 2016 final gave Djokovic his 12th Major title and helped him complete a career Grand Slam.

The win was extra special for the Serb as he became the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four Slams simultaneously.

Djokovic then went on to suffer yet another humiliating defeat at the hands of his nemesis, Nadal, at the French Open in the 2020 final. Ever the fighter, the World No. 1 didn't let that embarrassing 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 loss affect him.

He rebounded once more the very next year with an astonishing four-set win over Nadal in the semifinals. Djokovic then showed tremendous resilience and courage to fight back from a two-sets-to-love deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He eventually won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the 2021 French Open final.

The win awarded him his 19th Major crown, making him the first man to complete a Double Career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

