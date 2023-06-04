"Has learned from the master Andy Murray" - Tennis fans hail Holger Rune for defending Caroline Wozniacki's achievements unprompted 

Tennis fans commended Denmark's Holger Rune for his unprompted defense of his compatriot Caroline Wozniacki's accomplishments following his third-round victory in the 2023 French Open.

On Saturday, June 3, Rune advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the second year in a row. He secured his spot after defeating Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri with a convincing 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win.

Rune, seeded sixth, delivered an impressive performance, striking a total of 35 winners with powerful and precise shots. His aggressive and accurate returns proved to be a key factor in securing his victory, which he achieved in two hours.

During the post-match press conference, a journalist stated that Holger Rune was the first Danish player to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal. He achieved the feat in the 2022 French Open.

However, Rune corrected the journalist and brought up Caroline Wozniacki's impressive feat of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2018 Australian Open and ultimately winning the title.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their admiration for Rune, drawing comparisons to Andy Murray, who is known for correcting journalists who downplay the accomplishments of female tennis players.

One fan wrote that the young Dane has taken a page out of Murray's book on how to handle misogynistic inquiries.

"He has learned from the master Andy Murray," the fan tweeted.

Another fan humorously suggested that Rune had attended Andy Murray's school of feminism.

"He went to Andy Murray school of Feminism," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Holger: *mentions Wozniacki* Q: 'You were the first player from Denmark into a Grand Slam quarterfinal...'Holger: *mentions Wozniacki* Q: 'You were the first player from Denmark into a Grand Slam quarterfinal...'Holger: *mentions Wozniacki* 👑🇩🇰 https://t.co/8x9P4pWH7V Okay gotta give it to him on this one twitter.com/bastienfachan/… Okay gotta give it to him on this one twitter.com/bastienfachan/…

Wemo @Wemo63398963 @BastienFachan Unbelievable that a young players have to correct the so called journalist, apparently this days anyone can be a journalist 🤦🏻‍♀️ @BastienFachan Unbelievable that a young players have to correct the so called journalist, apparently this days anyone can be a journalist 🤦🏻‍♀️

MPORA Ⓜ️🅾️SES🎾🇺🇬 @MosesMpora1 @BastienFachan How do they keep getting it wrong all the damn time...or maybe it's intentional ? @BastienFachan How do they keep getting it wrong all the damn time...or maybe it's intentional ?

"I believe I can win French Open but time will show" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the 2023 French Open Paris Masters - Day Seven Australian Open - Day 13

During the post-match press conference following his victory against Genaro Alberto Olivieri, Holger Rune was asked if he thinks he can win the French Open this year. In response, he stated that only time will tell.

Although he is confident in his abilities to achieve the lofty goal, he emphasized the importance of playing his best tennis, maintaining a positive mindset, and taking each match as it comes.

"That's a big question, man. Well, the time will show. We'll see. Obviously I believe I can. But again, I have to play my best tennis, be in my best state of mind to do it, and I have to take one match at a time," Rune said.

The Dane acknowledged that he hasn't exerted unnecessary energy in the tournament thus far. Rune believes that he can perform even better and recognizes that the upcoming matches will be tougher and knows that he needs to step up his game.

"Luckily I haven't used too much unnecessary energy during the tournament so far. I still think I can play better, which is good. I'm in the fourth round and I can play better, so it's a good thing. But obviously the matches are going to get harder and harder from now so I have to step up also," Rune said.

Holger Rune will face Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth of the French Open on Monday, June 5.

