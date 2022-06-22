Has Novak Djokovic beaten Rafael Nadal at the French Open? Take a look at their Roland Garros rivalry

No other duo has faced each other more times than Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal (59) as far as men's tennis is concerned. With a record 14 French Open titles and a 112-3 win-loss record, the tournament is considered the Spaniard's backyard. Djokovic remains one of only two players to beat Nadal at Roland Garros.

So far, the pair have faced each other ten times in Paris. While the King of Clay has won eight of these clashes, including three finals, the Serb has turned it around on two occasions.

Djokovic's first win against Nadal in Paris came in their seventh meeting in 2015, when they met in the quarterfinals. It was a clash between top seed Djokovic and nine-time Roland Garros winner Nadal. While the tennis world expected the Spaniard to beat the Serb like the previous six times, it wasn't meant to be.

Djokovic defeated Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 26 minutes. The Serb became only the second player to beat the Spaniard since Sweden's Robin Soderling in 2009. Had Djokovic gone all the way, he would have completed the Career Grand Slam for the first time in his career. However, he lost to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the summit clash.

The Serb waited six years to claim his second victory against Nadal at Roland Garros when they met in the semifinals in 2021. This time, No. 1 seed Djokovic was facing the 13-time French Open winner, who had defeated the Serb in the previous year's final in straight sets.

Nadal was off to a flying start, leading the first set five-games-to-love before taking the set 6-3. Although Djokovic lost the first set, he fought back to win the next three sets to emerge victorious. He later termed the contest 'one of the top three matches' of his life.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's last meeting

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals.

The top two seeds at this year's Wimbledon Championships faced each other less than a month ago in Paris for the tenth time. The stage was quarterfinals and Novak Djokovic was the favorite to win not just against Rafael Nadal, but the whole tournament.

However, the Spaniard avenged his 2021 French Open defeat to the Serb, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4). Nadal went on to win the event and lift a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and a 22nd Major.

