"Has something that'll make him really effective" - Ben Shelton's father compares his son's debut campaign at Wimbledon to that of Pete Sampras

Ben Shelton's father and coach Bryan Shelton believes that his son can achieve immense success at Wimbledon once he gets used to the surface, similar to how Former World No. 1 Pete Sampras adapted to grass.

Shelton recently visited the All England Lawn Tennis Club with his father to familiarize himself with the venue ahead of the grass court Major. The 20-year-old, who has been promising since his ATP debut in July 2022, has not had much experience with grass court tennis.

In a conversation with Wimbledon, Bryan Shelton expressed optimism about his son's capabilities on the surface. Citing Pete Sampras' initial struggles on grass courts, he stated that the World No. 35 can excel on the surface once he gets used to the conditions.

"I remember Pete Sampras the first time he came over and I actually got to hit some balls with him and took him a little bit to get used to but once he did, his game was perfect for this court and I think Ben has something that he'll bring to this surface that'll make him really really effective," he stated.

Ben Shelton praised his father, who became the youngster's full-time coach earlier this month, for helping him maximise his talents.

"I'm really excited, being able to travel with him and have him as my coach everywhere I go. I think we work really well together and I think he does a really good job in helping me maximise the talents that I have," he said.

The Australian Open quarterfinalist also shared his excitement ahead of the grass court Major.

"It's pretty cool and pretty special that it is the grass season. It is the first stint that we are doing together. Wimbledon is the first Slam outside of the country that he's going to be with me at. I'm really pumped for this experience," Shelton added.

The Wimbledon Championships will commence on July 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Ben Shelton to play at Mallorca Open ahead of Wimbledon

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Cinch Championships

Ben Shelton will compete at the 2023 Mallorca Open ahead of the Wimbledon Championships. Following a first round bye, the third-seed will square off against Christopher Eubanks in the second round on Wednesday, June 28. This will be the duo's first ever meeting on the tour.

Shelton comes on the back off a second round exit at the Queen's Club Championships. His win-loss record on grass this season stands at 1-1.

Meanwhile, Eubanks has already competed at the Surbiton Trophy, BOSS Open and Halle Open during the grass court swing. He has recorded 2 wins in 5 matches on the surfacd so far.

